Joana Choumali and Musa Nxumalo among the stars of the 11th Rencontres de Bamako

20 Cents, 2017 © Youcef Krache

The headline show at Mali's biennale features work by 40 artists from Africa and the African diaspora

Titled Afrotopia, the headline show of the 11th Rencontres de Bamako features work from 40 photographers and collectives, drawn from all over the continent and from the African diaspora abroad. Shown at the National Museum of Mali, the exhibition was drawn from over 300 applications by a jury of photography insiders including Rencontres de Bamako artistic director Marie-Ann Yemsi, photographer Sammy Baloji and curator Azu Nwagbogu. It will be on show from 02 December-31 January 2018, after which the exhibition will travel to The Netherlands.

Afrotopia is the centrepiece of the Rencontres de Bamako this edition, but other exhibitions and events will also take place at venues such as the Musée du District and the Institut Français. Organised by the Malian Ministry of Culture and the Institut français, the Rencontres de Bamako was first created in 1994, and has previously featured photographers such as Malick Sidibé, Pieter Hugo, Samuel Foso and Omar Victor Diop, helping bring them to international attention.

www.rencontres-bamako.com