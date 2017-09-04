Golden Days in Vienna’s classic old ‘brown’ bars

Klaus Pichler tapped into two very different subcultures for his latest books – old, rapidly-vanishing dive bars in Vienna, and the ‘cultish’ world of esotericism. As his dive bar work goes on show in Ljubljana, we present an interview with him first published in BJP in November 2016

“They are places you go to when you’ve lost everything – but not before,” says Klaus Pichler of the Viennese bars that feature in his latest book, Golden Days Before They End, released in June and now in its third reprint. It’s one of two books Pichler shot in 2016. The other, This Will Change Your Life Forever, currently in the design stage and due to be published in October, is a sarcastic critique of the esotericism industry and the photography that feeds it.

Pichler collaborated on Golden Days with journalist Clemens Marschall, who was familiar with Vienna’s rapidly disappearing old dive bars and the often ‘colourful’ patrons that clung to them. “Clemens has always gone to these bars,” explains Pichler. “He doesn’t like to go to fancy places. Five years ago he noticed that these bars are beginning to close down because of increased regulation, an inability to adapt to a changing city, and a dying clientele.”

It seemed like an ideal photographic subject, but Pichler had to think hard about how to get started in an environment in which he felt uncomfortable. “The first time I went in, it was like the cliché of a man who walks into a bar and suddenly the music stops, everybody turns and looks at him and you can hear a pin drop,” he says.

“On that first visit, two people punched each other in the face; by the third or fourth visit, I began talking to people. I thought, OK, I have to be open, I have to tell people what I’m doing and then it won’t be a problem any more. On the fifth or sixth visit, I took out my camera. Then people became interested. They knew this generation of bars is coming to an end and were really happy to have somebody interested in them.”