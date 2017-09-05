Reuters launches new photojournalism grant

A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. Reuters and The New York Times shared the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for images of the migrant crisis in Europe and the Middle East. Image © REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The Reuters Photo Grant aims to discover and develop new photojournalist talent with expert training on offer for eight emerging image-makers

Reuters Pictures is offering up to eight grants each worth $5000USD in a new award promoting emerging photojournalists.

Both professionals and students of photojournalism who want to develop their skills by working on news-based photo assignments can apply from 10 September – 10 December. Photographers should be able to pitch projects and propose how to bring the series to fruition. Images taken by the grant recipients will then be distributed to an international audience across Reuters’ platforms globally.

Reuters, one of the world’s largest multimedia outlets, made the announcement at the launch of the Visa pour l’Image international festival of photojournalism in Perpignan, France, and hopes to attract creative image-makers from a wide array of backgrounds.

Winners will receive expert advice and guidance from Yannis Behrakis, a Reuters photojournalist and the senior editor of special projects. Behrakis’ recent work on the European refugee crisis was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography in 2016.

Behrakis is currently at the Visa pour l’Image festival, along with image editors Gabrielle Fonesca Johnson and Marika Kochiashvili, offering portfolio reviews and advice for aspiring photojournalists.

“Reuters is keen to recruit diverse candidates from all backgrounds and we are excited to work with emerging talents who can tell human stories from new perspectives,” said Reuters global editor of video and pictures John Pullman. “We look forward to reviewing the submitted applications.”

To apply, candidates should submit a 35-50 picture portfolio along with a CV and detailed cover letter explaining their proposed project for the grant to ReutersPhotoGrant@thomsonreuters.com between 10 September – 10 December.