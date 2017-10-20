Eva Roefs finds everyday magic on the Flemish coast

Eva Roefs has an affinity for capturing bizarre moments in exceptionally mundane situations. The young Amsterdam-based photographer grew up in south Holland in a small town called Loosbroek, and says the monotonous surroundings spurred her search for the absurd as soon as she started photographing at age 13. A decade on, Roefs’ latest series West Flemish Coast applies her signature ethereal stylings to documentary subject matter.

“I started thinking, ‘Why go to Australia, Canada or South America when beauty can also be found at my neighbour’s house?’” says Roefs. “So I decided to go to Belgium, where people have smaller holidays that aren’t particularly fancy. It’s just family, the sea, food – not very good food – and animals, all together. It’s not at all like going to surf in Australia or going to Dubai to see big buildings. It really is the root of holidays and how they began.”

Since Roefs began taking photographs, her visuals have shifted from dramatic colour contrasts to lighter, washed-out hues – a progression she attributes to being more in touch with her themes and subject matter. “There needs to be a bit of silence in my photography because the situations are unexpected and quite absurd. So when the contrast and lighting is intense, it’s too much,” she says.

In West Flemish Coast, this strategy pervades. Pale, candid portraits are paired with images of muted-toned buildings, sandy beaches and stucco siding, playing on the artist’s rejection of saturation while simultaneously reflecting her pursuit of the ordinary. A defining factor of Roefs’ process is her persistent focus and patience – for a number of images in the series, this meant waiting on the street for an hour or so before someone or something finally cruised past. The resulting photographs are organised into diptychs.