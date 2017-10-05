“Healthy, positive representations of women” from Katie Burdon

Katie Burdon’s ethereal fashion images make no secret of a childhood spent outside in the English countryside. A Cornish native, the 20-year-old first began taking photographs when she was 14, using her friends as models and the picturesque fields, woods, and seaside of her surroundings as her backdrop. Now a graduate of the University of Bournemouth, her practice has evolved into an intimate and considered portrayal of femininity through fashion photography.

With a rich yet hazy 1970s-inspired palette and surreal undertones, Burdon’s photographs are elegant in their composition, yet still capture something of the raw and playful nature of youth. Determined to counteract the impossible beauty standards of the imagery she grew up with, the young photographer prefers being real and “celebrating women”, choosing models with big personalities.

“I like to depict the protagonists in my pictures as interesting, intelligent, strong characters,” Burdon says. “Throughout my teenage years, I felt like I didn’t see a lot of imagery that represented women in this way, and if I had, I think it would have helped my own confidence and body image. Now that we consume so much imagery through Instagram, I think it’s really important for young girls to see healthy, positive and inspiring representations of women.”