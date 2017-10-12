The Send Anywhere Awards: 5 more best submissions

© Cassandra Klos

If you could travel anywhere in the world to shoot a photography project, where would you go?

Greenland, Ecuador, Hawai’i, Patagonia and Canada. Today we’re sharing 5 more best submissions from the Send Anywhere Awards, with each selected photographer speaking about where they would go and what they would shoot if they win.

But where would you choose to travel? For the chance to be sent anywhere in the world, enter the Awards today by sending us examples of your existing work and an idea for your photography project to be shot in a location of your choice. Enter here today.

Send Anywhere is a new and innovative file transfer system, allowing photographers to instantly share their images no matter where they are, without compression. Scroll down to view some of the best entrants.

Mohsen Anvaari

“I am a 32 year old photographer based in Trondheim, Norway. My main interest is to explore the outside world, to capture the adventure and share the landscapes I see during my explorations.

In the beginning of the 2000s, news of retreating glaciers started to emerge – from the Khombo valley in the Himalayas to the Larsen Ice Shelf in Antarctica, the media were talking about these glaciers shrinking due to global warming.

However, the glaciers were just some names for me. It was finally in June 2008 during a summer trip in the middle of Norway that I saw a glacier; wild, mysterious, blue, curvy, full of shadows and highlights. Its unique features were striking to me. Later on, I got the opportunity to hike in the Swiss Alps and see many glaciers from the high peaks. Looking at the glaciers from an aerial view provided by the Alpine peaks, I found the patterns and features of glaciers different and still beautiful when seen from above. This summer, I got my first drone and travelled around Norway to work on a project, Fading Beauties, capturing aerial portraits of some of the country’s glaciers and celebrating and bringing awareness to their disappearing beauty.”

Wants to go to: Greenland

“I would like to continue Fading Beauties project in Greenland. The shapes, features and scale of glaciers in Greenland are different from Norwegian glaciers. I intend to also continue the work in Alaska and Antarctica.”

Enter now

Jozef Ibarr



“My grandma’s name is Socorro: that’s Spanish for “relief”. She is 88 years old and spends her day praying. She likes to wake up early but always stays in bed to read her morning prayers. After a couple of hours of praying, she takes her birds outside and feeds them. Then she eats breakfast. Afterwards she goes back to her room and takes out her books again and quietly prays to herself. She watches some television from her bed. Every three days, she waters her plants. Around 5pm, she eats a snack and winds back to her bed. My grandmother has stopped leaving the house – her life now is simpler, and slower.

Before going to sleep, my grandmother prays. She says that she prays for my father who lives far away; she prays for my troubled brother who disappeared for two years without a trace; she prays for my uncle who had cirrhosis and eventually bled to death; she prays for my cousin who lives alone in Canada; she prays for the family woes; she prays for our dead; she prays for her health and her remaining days and I know that she prays for me too.”

Wants to be sent to: Otavalo, Ecuador

“Los Otavaleños are one of the few prosperous indigenous cultures in Latin America. They have become distinguished because of their abilities as merchants, their travel savvy, their dexterity in promoting their culture and the quality of their handcrafts and garments. This should not be a surprise since they have a history of enjoying this distinction of the quality their of work – even the King of Spain, when Ecuador was still under Spanish rule, had high regard for their textiles. Los Otavaleños are a remarkable, omnipresent culture that reaps the benefits of a globalised world. Also, they are my good friends.”

Enter now

Cassandra Klos

“Mars on Earth. With prototype space suits and diets consisting only of freeze-dried food, people from around the globe are dedicating weeks to months of their lives simulating the Mars environment to further the study of leaving Earth behind.

To most of these pioneers, their only wish is to be a small part of the geological, biological, and psychological research that will propel us to the cosmos. Simulation sites such as NASA-funded Hawai’i Space Exploration Analogue and Simulation (HISEAS) and the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) create a simulated experience that blurs the line between reality and fantasy; a realm where the air is unbreathable, contact with loved ones is limited, and the dependence and cooperation of your crew members becomes center focus.”

Wants to be sent to: Haleakala National Park – Maui, Hawai’i

“I want to photograph the Hawai’ian people and their relationship with their culture as it pertains to the stars and sky. I will spend time traversing the Haleakala Nat’l Park to document and photograph the landscape that has become so holy to these people.”

Enter now

David Avazzadeh

“For my latest project Force Majeure I’ve revisited the Dolomites in northeastern Italy for over two years. Inspired by optical phenomena as well as the variety of light situations I found myself in, I’ve tried not only to capture the mystical beauty of nature but to break with preconceived ideas of beauty, realism and truth.

The result is a series of disconnected interventions, staged arrangements and encountered alienations framed against the backdrop of the alps. My main interest is the intersection between realism and fiction; respectively the synthesis of both. Applying physical and digital alterations, the process of viewing is invited to shift onto the production as well as the subjective visual reception and perception of each individual image and the series as a whole.”

Wants to go to: Patagonia

“I want to take on an adventure in Patagonia and expand the idea behind my project Force Majeure. The goal is to frame sculptural interventions against the background of the diverse nature of Patagonia. From the otherworldly marble caves to the blue iced glaciers to the peak of the highest mountain called Fitz Roy.”

Enter now

Armando Ribeiro

“I was born in 1976 in Angola but had to flee with my family soon after amidst rising tensions and civil war. My childhood was spent dreaming about travelling and discovering long lost ancient civilisations, a passion that evolved into taking photographs of everything surrounding me and trying to portray the issues that humanity faces within modern societies.

My work explores concepts relating to changing landscape, global environment and the human condition. I am especially drawn to the ever-mutating landscape, be it man-made or natural, and the jarring juxtaposition of the countryside and urban environmentS.”

Wants to be sent to: Gaspé Peninsula (Canada) and Cornwall (UK)

“This project will follow on the footsteps of Guglielmo Marconi, the invention and development of the radio telegraph and how it brought people and places closer together. It intends to deal with the sense of isolation and feelings of belonging; it will explore the remoteness and closeness of locations physically far apart and be a portrait of people and their places. My intention is to take a voyage back in time to when distances were longer and time passed slowly.

With Pointe-à-la-Renommée Lighthouse, the location for the first maritime radio station in North America, as the point of departure, my intention is to travel the Gaspé peninsula in search of lost connections with that long lost time.”

Enter now

Submit to the Send Anywhere Awards today!



Photographers are invited to submit examples of their existing work and pitch a new photography project to be shot anywhere in the world.

One winner will receive £2000 to travel to their chosen destination and create a new body of work. British Journal of Photography will showcase the project with a major online feature and five runners-up will also receive coverage.

The awards are free to enter, but you don’t have long – Submit here now!

Sponsored by Send Anywhere: This feature was made possible with the support of Send Anywhere. Please click here for more information on sponsored content funding at British Journal of Photography.