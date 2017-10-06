The Send Anywhere Awards: 5 of the best submissions

© André Terras Alexandre

If you could travel anywhere in the world to shoot a photography project, where would you go?

India, Scotland, Mongolia, the USA and Tokyo. Today we’re sharing 5 of the best submissions we’ve received for the Send Anywhere Awards, with each selected photographer speaking about where they would go and what they would shoot, if they win.

But where would you choose to travel? For the chance to be sent anywhere in the world, enter the Awards today by sending us examples of your existing work and an idea for a photography project to be shot in a location of your choice. Enter here today.

Send Anywhere is a new and innovative file transfer system, allowing photographers to instantly share their images no matter where they are, without compression. Scroll down to view some of the best entrants.

Arthur Crestani

The Photographer

Arthur Crestani is a Paris based photographer. A graduate in urban affairs from Science Po Paris, much of his work centres on urbanization and the experience of city-living.

The Image

Booming Indian cities are dream theaters. In Gurgaon, the Millennium City, real-estate adboards deal in idealised visions of the city of the future. The promise of exclusivity, serenity and luxury they sell feeds into the aspirational consumerism of the new Indian middle-class, but, behind all of this, exists the dramatic shortcomings of unplanned urbanisation.

This image is taken from a project that borrows the Indian tradition of the mobile photographic studio, replacing the customary painted backgrounds depicting dreamy scenes with artistic impressions of images from these glossy real-estate brochures. Staring straight into the camera, migrant workers, villagers and security guards confront the visual reality of the segregated city they reside in.

Wants to go to: India & Bangladesh

I would work on a series entitled MONUMENT OF LOVE, documenting the replicas of the Taj Mahal that have been built across India and Bangladesh. These replicas pose questions about beauty and authenticity, which I want to investigate through exploring the many different incarnations of one of the world’s most iconic pieces of architecture.

Tessa Bunney

The Photographer

Yorkshire-based photographer Tessa Bunney makes work that investigates how different landscapes are shaped by human activity. She is fascinated by the intricacies of rural life, collaborating with North Yorkshire hill farmers, Icelandic puffin hunters, Finish ice swimmers and Romanian nomadic shepherds.

The Image

This photograph is taken from my long-term project The Corridor of Opportunity, which is a collection of photo stories focused on the landscape, daily life and culture of Laos, Myanmar and Bhutan. Through my work I intend to draw attention to details that we usually let slip by unnoticed and, in doing, hope to contribute to the ongoing debate about the changing nature of rural life.

Wants to be sent to: Fair Isle, Scotland.

Geographically speaking, Fair Isle is the most remote inhabited island in the UK. Located 25 miles from the Shetland mainland, there are many days when no land is visible on the horizon at all.



Just three miles long, the north is mostly moorland with shared grazing for native Shetland sheep. Further south, the croft land is more fertile and the island’s two dozen houses are spread out there.



If sent to Fair Isle, I will, in the words of Malachy Tallack “slow down, wander and be amazed.” The work I make will explore relationships between people and place, making and living, past and present, local and global.

André Terras Alexandre

The Photographer

André Terras Alexandre is a 28-year-old photographer, based in Porto, Portugal. His work documents some of the harshest and most remote landscapes in the world.

The Image

This summer I had the opportunity to travel throughout Greenland photographing the vast and dramatic landscapes of the country. I was curious to explore one the world’s most remote communities during the summer, capturing the dramatic contrast of the luminance of the midnight sun against the never-ending verdant valleys, icebergs and glaciers. This was image taken during that trip.

Wants to go to: Mongolia

I have always been fascinated by the old nomadic culture of Mongolia. If I win I would take the opportunity to photograph the dunes of the Gobi desert and the camel-herding Mongolian families who reside there.

Owen Harvey

The Photographer

Owen Harvey is a London based photographer. With an interest in youth and subcultures, his work focuses on both individual identity and social groups.

The Image

This is an image from my most recent photographic series, Ground Clearance, which documents the lowriding subculture in the East Coast of America. Dating back to the mid-to-late 1940s, lowriding began with young Latino youths placing sandbags in their custom vehicles so that the body of their car would ride close to the road. “Slow and low” became their motto. Lowriding was born and its members began decorating their vehicles with political statements and images celebrating Latino culture. Lowriding has seen a resurgence in the 21st century, embraced by cultures around the world and I am keen to investigate this through my documentary work.

Wants to be sent to: the West Coast, USA

If I win I would ask to be sent to the West Coast of America, to continue my Ground Clearance series. It would be interesting to extend the project to encompass the whole of America, investigating variations in the lowering scene throughout the country and how it enriches different communities.

Alex Black

The Photographer

Alex Black is a New York based director and photographer, originally from Montreal. Her work explores the idea of fashion as a tool for expressing individuality.

The Image

This photograph is from a series that began with me bringing complete strangers into my studio and asking them to style themselves. The project has developed into an amalgamation of styled and unstyled portraits, with each individual photographed expressing themselves through their fashion.

Wants to be sent to: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is renowned for its extravagant fashion scene, notorious for breaking boundaries. I want to travel to the city to create a series documenting young people’s fashion there. I would dedicate my time to street casting, selecting individuals who are embracing fashion as a means for self-expression and then shooting their portraits in a studio.

