Win a Jim Goldberg print for £50

April, the 'Corvette Lady'. April Auberry is a nurse at Kaiser Permanente Fontana who collects classic Corvette cars. San Bernardino, California, 2015 © Jim Goldberg

The Photography on a Postcard lottery makes unique works by Jim Goldberg, Martin Parr, Wolfgang Tillmans, and many more available at a snip, on a pot-luck basis

This October photographers have taken over the popular Art on a Postcard fundraiser run by The Hepatistis C Trust. Over 1000 unique works will be available for £50, with big names such as Jim Goldberg, Martin Parr, Wolfgang Tillmans, Nina Berman, and Cristina De Middel joining in alongside less-familiar talents. In total 1200 lottery tickets will be available, with the postcards assigned at random to ticket-holders on 30 October.

The images will go on show at theprintspace, Shoreditch from 12-25 October, with a private view on 12 October; in addition all the images, and a full list of the participating image-makers can also be seen at www.artonapostcard.com/photo-postcard/ Tickets are bought online at www.artonapostcard.com/shop/photopostcard and all money raised will go to The Hepatitis C Trust’s campaign to eliminate hepatitis C from the UK by 2030.