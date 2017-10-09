Daisuke Yokota (sometimes literally) blazing a trail through photography

“Often, my personality catches me in anxiety and frustration. If I stop, I will be stuck in a vicious circle of these feelings so I try to burn those negative thoughts and transform them into the energy for production.”

In this he is a revolutionary, with neither pretension nor timid creativity. The sheer energy with which he produces work is extraordinary, verging on obsessional and driven by a desire to constantly record, destroy and then recreate. Anxiety is the fuel. “In my mind, I have an image of burning energy in continual production,” he says.

And in the preceding half decade, his intriguing, visually arresting performances, experiments, installations, books, soundscapes and collaborations have blazed a trail from Tokyo to wider international acclaim, taking photography on a journey to the extreme.

We are in Arles, where in July 2016 he showed Mortuary, one of his signature sculptural installations, made up of heavily manipulated, elongated photographic forms. He had been selected for the Rencontres photofestival’s Discovery Award, though in truth this cat had been long out of the bag – Yokota exhibited in Arles in 2015, showing his almost imperceptible inky-black prints from his Inversion series as part of Another Language: 8 Japanese Photographers, curated by Simon Baker of Tate Modern.

The Mediterranean sun is suffocating; blistering hot and burning the skin. Standing in front of me, beads of sweat on his face and partially obscured by patches of black shadow, Daisuke Yokota is patient and motionless as I photograph him. Thirty-six frames later, the shoot is finished. “That was intense!” he exclaims softly, with a smile of complicity.

Yokota emerged at a time when photographs and what they record have become lost in an infinite sea of imagery. His response is to destroy, in order to breathe fresh life into our understanding of the limits of photography. He reveals that the photograph is not static, but rather an unstable medium, uncertain and fragile in terms of its texture and meaning. Traditional notions of composition are no longer relevant.

Six months later, on a freezing-cold day in Paris, I have an appointment at the studio of Yokota’s French gallerist. Jean-Kenta Gauthier represents some of the most interesting and inquisitive photographers around, from Anders Petersen and Daido Moriyama to JH Engström and Raphaël Dallaporta.

Here in his studio, laid bare on the table, is Yokota’s book Matter (a 3D version of which went on show at Foam in Amsterdam this summer). It is extremely fragile, with radiant abstracted colours peppered with obscure figurative referents of solitary people. The pages are reminiscent of partially skeletal leaves, layered and cracked, coated with a heated wax.

Though organic and accidental, they remind me of the perfect rendering of Gustav Klimt’s gold leaf patterns – such is the vibrancy of their textured colours. This book is one of only 25 in existence, and considered an artwork by Yokota. Each is unique, handmade on paper that is almost transparent. They wax lyrical on destruction and rebirth, and on the endless regurgitation of matter as it morphs into other forms.

“For Yokota, the process is very important, but this process is unified by layers on layers,” says Gauthier. “This is how he physically makes work. First, he avoids selection – which is a fantasy for most photographers – and, without selecting the images, he coats the surface with wax. Applying heat to the wax, the pigment allows a transformation to happen. He gathered those pages, bound them and made a handmade book.”

His Inversion series realises similar thought processes, yet in markedly different form; obscured, inky-monochrome prints that are reminiscent of the black negative peeled and discarded to reveal a Polaroid. They are, in fact, solarisations taken from the pages of Matter, so that again new work is created from the source material, which in itself is taken from other source materials.

Gauthier is wary of what he calls a “new orientalism” regarding representations of Japanese photographers in the press or in exhibitions, which have a tendency to patronise through perpetual stereotyping – a trace, perhaps, of imperialist romanticising of the ‘other’. He also worries about a tendency towards the lazy categorisation of photographers that stifles comprehension and appreciation.

But although I am sure he has been asked a thousand times before, I wonder if Yokota feels that there is some lineage carried from the Provoke photographers, especially to Daido Moriyama’s seminal 1972 book, Farewell Photography.

“I had that idea once, but I do not now,” he says. “The situation is different now; there is no shared recognition or mainstream [notion] of ‘photography’ any more. Some images may look like Provoke but this is quite natural. Really, there is no philosophical meaning in making work in the same context. I believe it is time to reconsider photography detached from that understanding.”

Last December, the Berlin-based photobook publisher, Michael Kominek, invited Yokota, alongside other photographic artists Yoshi Kametani and Hiroshi Takizawa, to produce work that would culminate in books by each of them and also one collaborative book, as part of his newly founded, month-long residency programme. Kominek’s role was to provide a framework and edit the output.

“Earlier in the year I had organised a residency [the programme’s first] with British photographer Antony Cairns, who brought with him an archive of photographs that he reworked,” says Kominek. “But with Kametani, Takizawa and Yokota, they arrived with nothing, so as to produce fresh work from scratch of their experience in Berlin. They worked mainly at night. Yokota particularly enjoys photographing at night.”