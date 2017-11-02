Colin Pantall’s Home Front takes over BJP’s Instagram

From the book All Quiet on the Home Front © Colin Pantall

"You wish your children away at times. You always wish them back," says Pantall, who's currently manning BJP's feed @bjp1854

“Nothing that can prepare you for the shock of becoming a parent; you kind of lose yourself,” he says. “It drives you insane. But then you gain a new identity, only for that to die too, when you realise they have their own lives to lead. Then you have to have another rebirth. I don’t think it’s always that comfortable. Sometimes you wish things were different. You wish your children away at times. You always wish them back.”

A much loved photography writer, teacher, and practitioner, Colin Pantall is launching his photobook All Quiet on the Home Front, this month on the Polycopies Boat during Paris Photo. It’s a thoughtful take on his daughter Isabel and the experience of raising her, designed by Alejandro Acin and published by ICVL Studio, which has already featured in BJP online and in print.

Pantall’s now taken over BJP‘s Instagram, posting images from the book and more until Sunday @bjp1854. Check it out!

http://colinpantall.com/ http://icvlstudio.com/ Polycopies takes place from 08 November-11 November on Bateau Concorde-Atlantique, Berges de Seine, Port de Solferino 75007 Paris http://polycopies.net/