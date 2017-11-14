Is this the most ambitious photobook ever?

Printers: Park Communication © Alex Ingram

Running to over 1200 pages and featuring 1250 images, is this the biggest photobook in history?

Imagine a photobook containing hundreds of images presenting the world as seen through the eyes of the most innovative and inspiring photographers; encompassing a myriad of perspectives and interpretations of life today.

A collection of the most thought provoking photographic projects, documenting and exploring an array of subject-matter. A publication that doesn’t just represent one approach to the medium, but many different styles and genres pushing the boundaries of photography.

From a visual journey through the landscapes of pre-Brexit Britain to a spiritual pilgrimage shedding light on the strange worlds of individuals who believe themselves to be the second coming of Jesus Christ. A range of approaches to portraiture also feature, including work that employs this genre as a means to reclaim identities and reshape narratives, along with projects that, in a variety of ways, shed light on under-represented communities.

Other series unveil unseen landscapes and societies, making visible hidden realities that exist behind what may at first appear mundane. Also included are projects that interrogate the issue of objectivity in documentary photography and others that explore the world as perceived through the female gaze.

There are explorations of different habitats, from a visual tour of the hometowns of acclaimed image-makers to an examination of remote communities in the Pacific and their relationship with the West. Through these themes and so many others, readers are taken on a journey across the landscape of photography, both past and present.

This photobook is British Journal of Photography: weighing over five kilograms, with 1264 pages charting the best of contemporary photography, spread across 12 monthly limited editions. In print since 1854, less than 20 years after the first photograph was taken, BJP exists as the most ambitious ongoing project to document and celebrate the evolution of the medium.

From food to feminism, this year alone BJP has investigated a myriad of themes through 1250 images printed on four paper types, including a special photographic gloss section in each monthly publication.

We have showcased the most interesting work being made by photographers today, as well as celebrating established icons. Alongside the photography, each issue of BJP includes in-depth features offering insight into the latest projects from some of the most important practitioners shaping the medium.

At a time when our daily lives are saturated by images, BJP remains committed to seeking out and recording meaningful work that pushes the boundaries of what it means to be a photographer today. Each beautifully crafted print edition of British Journal of Photography brings you the most inspiring and innovative photography from around the world. Subscribe today to receive 37% off the cover price and free delivery worldwide.

For more photography like this, subscribe to British Journal of Photography

For more photography like this, subscribe to British Journal of Photography

For more photography like this, subscribe to British Journal of Photography

For more photography like this, subscribe to British Journal of Photography

Subscribe to British Journal of Photography today to receive 37% off the cover price and free delivery worldwide.