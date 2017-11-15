Raphaela Rosella wins the first PHmuseum Women Photographers’ Grant

“Raphaela Rosella’s work is at once breathtakingly intimate and universal in its subject matter,” says Daniella Zalcman, a photographer and judge of the first PHmuseum Women Photographers’ Grant. “Her photographs are poetic interpretations of complicated realities – she tackles some of the most difficult issues that can consume the human experience, and always does so with dignity and empathy.

“Much of her work focuses on young women caught in cycles of poverty and social disadvantage, but her portrayals of motherhood, incarceration, and domestic violence are always dignified and nuanced. You’ll Know It When You Feel It feels rooted in a fundamental desire to understand members of her family and her immediate community – and to allow her audience to see these individuals in the same empathetic light.”

Rosella has won first prize and £5000 for the project, which was shot in her native Australia; the £2000 second prize went to Egyptian photographer Heba Khamis, whose project on breast ironing, Banned Beauty, was shot in Cameroon. “Heba Khamis earned the judges total respect with her deeply intimate work, Banned Beauty,” commented Donna Ferrato, another photographer and judge of the grant

“Ms. Khamis, the budding story teller, shows her unique penchant for catching hard won moments: simply by being there with an open mind. And as Khamis walks in the footprints of women living in male-dominated societies, we find a framework for beauty that defies definition.”

The third prize of £1000 went to Belgian photographer Sanne de Wilde for her project The Island of the Colorblind, which records the lives of the inhabitants of the Pacific atoll of Pingelap – many of whom are affected by achromatopsia, an eye condition which means they suffer from extreme sensitivity to light, poor vision, and total colour-blindness.

The juries also awarded six honourable mentions in the main prize category: Jin – Jiyan – Azadi: Women, Life, Freedom by Sonja Hamad; Facing Up: Acid Attacks In Colombia by Betty Laura Zapata; Variation Of White by Miia Autio; All Of Them Witches by Bego Anton; The Black Line by Annalisa Natali Murri; and Coming Home: Unionville by Gabriella Demczuk.

The New Generation Prize, assigned to a photographer under 30 years of age, went to Ecuadorian photographer Fabiola Cedillo, who wins a nomination to World Press Photo’s Joop Swart Masterclass, and a workshop at the International Summer School of Photography 2018. Her project, Los Mundos de Tita, portrays the everyday life of her older sister, who has epilepsy, and was described by curator and judge Rebecca McClelland as “a beautifully lyrical and curious series of images”.

Beckon Us From Home by Sarah Blesener, and Venezuela: Blurred In Despair by Fabiola Ferrero received honourable mentions in the New Generation Prize category. German Photographer Ulla Deventer’s project Butterflies Are Sign Of Good Thing took The Organ Vida International Photography Festival prize, which is judged by Organ Vida’s artistic director Marina Paulenka. Deventer wins a solo show at the upcoming edition of the festival.

https://phmuseum.com/