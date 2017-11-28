Shortlist announced for 2018 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize

Luke Willis Thompson (b. 1988, New Zealand) has been nominated for a 35mm film called autoportrait, which was on show from 23 June–27 August in London’s Chisenhale Gallery. The work was made with an American woman called Diamond Reynolds, who in July 2016 used Facebook Live to broadcast the moments immediately after her partner Philando Castile was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic-stop in Minnesota. The video was widely circulated online and amassed over six million views; it was also played to a jury as evidence in June 2017, in a court case which saw the officer involved acquitted of all charges.

Working with Reynolds, Thompson created a “sister-image” to Reynolds’ original broadcast, hoping to break with what had become a well-known image of her caught in a moment of violence, which was distributed within the 24/7 news cycle. In doing so, he hoped “to question of the agency of Reynolds’ recording within, outside of, and beyond the conditions of predetermined racial power structures”, state the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize organisers.

Exhibitions by all four shortlisted artists will go on show at The Photographers’ Gallery, London from 23 February-03 June 2018, with the winner announced on 17 May. The exhibition will then tour to the Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt, as part of the photo triennal RAY 2018. The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize is open to living photographers of any nationality, for a specific body of work in an exhibition or publication format in Europe which is felt to have significantly contributed to the medium of photography from September-September the preceding year. The prize comes with a £30,000 award.