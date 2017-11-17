Shunning the clichés: Climate change documented by drone

This photograph of 70-year-old Kianteata Bwaurerei forms part of a New York Times feature documenting how climate change is threatening the livelihoods of people in Kiribati. Photographer Josh Haner used a DJI drone to take many of the images. Copyright ©2016 The New York Times Company/Josh Haner.

Depictions of climate change should not be reduced to be polar bears and melting glaciers. New York Times photographer Josh Haner uses a drone to offer an alternative perspective

The DJI Drone Photography Award is now open for entries, giving two photographers the chance to realise their dream drone-shot photography project. To provide inspiration, the British Journal of Photography spoke to a number of photographers each approaching drone photography a little differently.

The year of 2016 was particularly busy for New York Times staff photographer Josh Haner. In the short space of just seven months, Haner travelled to five countries photographing eight features that documented how climate change is rapidly altering the world.

The resulting New York Times series, titled Carbon’s Casualties, steers clear of ubiquitous climate change iconography. There’s no glaciers plunging into the ocean or lone polar bears floating on a piece of ice, instead Haner photographed communities across the world that are being displaced by climate change. Using a DJI drone, Haner captures provocative yet relatable realities where the harsh effects of climate change are undeniably present.

Take Alaska as an example. The sparsely populated state is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world. Haner combined both drone-shot footage with photography taken using a handheld camera to document the villages that risk destruction. Elsewhere, in China, Haner employed his DJI drone to capture communities living in the country’s vast deserts. China’s deserts are currently spreading at an annual rate of more than 1,300 square miles, displacing thousands of villagers in the process. Climate change and human activities are a significant part of the problem.

It is Haner’s creative use of a drone to show alternative perspectives, coupled with his uncompromising desire to show the tangible, and therefore more relatable, effects of climate change, that makes Carbon’s Casualties so hard-hitting.

This creative approach is precisely the sort that will stand out in the DJI Drone Photography Award. The competition is seeking submissions where the use of a drone elevates the creative possibilities of a project with prizes include a DJI drone, £1,500 project expenses and an exhibition at a major London gallery.

Below, British Journal of Photography speaks to Haner about his journey from flying a cheap drone in a “cramped Brooklyn apartment” to the technology becoming a staple of his work for The New York Times.

A man stands on the dried up Lake Poopó in Bolivia. Copyright ©2016 The New York Times Company/Josh Haner.

How did Carbon’s Casualties series come about?

In 2015 I travelled to Greenland and created some of the first footage of a glacier melting in real time, churning rapids of a meltwater river disappearing into a bottomless pit in the ice. From there I travelled to the Marshall Islands and saw a community suffering from devastating tidal erosion and flooding. For these people, relocation had become imminent. We have long heard the dark predictions of climate change’s endgame: flooded cities, disaster zones and displacement. After returning from the Pacific, I began to wonder: could this already be in motion?

I met with editors and science writers to discuss a year-long exploration of potential climate refugees around the world. The aim of the series Carbon’s Casualties was not merely to alert readers that climate change is underway, it was to look at how our changing climate is currently impacting people’s lives, their cultures and forcing them to make the most difficult decision they’ll have to make: to stay or to move. Over the course of seven months I worked with seven reporters while photographing and filming eight stories across five countries.

Why is photography, drone photography in particular, a powerful tool in articulating the threat of climate change?

Drones have a unique ability to put people into places that few have ever visited. They allow me to define a viewer’s movement through a place and build a context before revealing more of the story. Few other forms can achieve this, and it was an integral way to get our readers to feel what it’s like to be in these remote locations. In the Marshall Islands, there was no more effective visual approach than to hover over an islet at high tide showing just how precarious their situation is. This is very difficult to capture from ground-level and becomes blatantly obvious when filmed from the air.

A lot of depictions of climate change are very similar – the stereotype of melting ice and polar bears – why did you decide to go down a different route with Carbon’s Casualties?

When I read a headline that has climate change in the title, I can almost imagine what the images will be: glaciers caving into the ocean, parched ground in a drought-ridden expanse, or a polar bear floating on a piece of ice in the sea. I got to the point where I became numb to these stereotypical images and found myself skipping the articles entirely. The oversaturated use of these images have diluted the immediacy of the effects of climate change, making it seem like a remote issue. However, now our society is more visually literate than ever, with the expansion of image sharing and the ubiquity of cellphone cameras, I believe that our audience is ready to see more nuanced and complex stories about tangible effects of climate change. We believed it was time to show something real and close to home and this series came out of that desire.

We hoped that using drone video as the lead for each of these stories would make our readers want to explore the depth of these articles that covered complex themes through beautifully nuanced writing. We used the drone imagery to pique our readers’ curiosity and encourage them to scroll down the page and engage with the story.

Can you give some examples of scenes you photographed for the series that would have been impossible to capture without the use of a drone?

In some places it would have been impossible to get a helicopter to fly over as they were in very remote areas and far away from airports. Beyond that, it is very difficult and dangerous to film or photograph looking straight down out of a helicopter. It usually forces you to hang out of the door holding your cameras out in what can be a very windy and cold environment. The imagery in Bolivia began at such a low angle that no helicopter could have flown as it would have blown wind and sand all over our subject.

The Carbon’s Casualties series always opens with “dramatic” drone footage. Copyright ©2016 The New York Times Company/Josh Haner.

When and why did you first start working with a drone?

In addition to being a staff photographer at The New York Times, I am also the publication’s senior editor for photo technology. In that role, my job is to constantly experiment with new imaging technologies. I began testing drones in 2012 to see how The New York Times could integrate them into its news gathering. The very first drone I used was a $60 hobbyist one, it was almost impossible to fly as it had terrible control. I practiced in my cramped Brooklyn apartment, bumping into walls and trying to fly through doorways and around obstacles.

What drone do you currently use?

Right now, I have three drones, all made by DJI. I find that the larger Inspire 1 works best in locations with higher wind velocity and gives me multiple lens options. I put the Mavic I in a backpack and biked around the fire zone with it on. The Phantom is my favourite for working in mountainous areas at high elevation.

Drone photography has a stereotype of being purely pretty landscapes. What does it offer photojournalism and social-facing photography?

Drones allow me to immediately show context. I try to use movement to reveal certain aspects of the story. Flying along a shoreline that has eroded and then rising up to show just how skinny tidal erosion has caused the island to become. While many of my images do contain landscapes, I’m conscious of the over-saturation of landscape footage on YouTube and Vimeo. I choose to use drones only if I feel they are the best way to tell that particular story. We want to avoid using it as a novelty or a gimmick.

At The New York Times we’ve also begun using the drones as news gathering tools. In Greenland we produced a moving infographic that gave the experience of flying upwards from a single meltwater river, seamlessly transitioning from the low-level fixed wing drone photos of that watershed to a NASA satellite view of the full Greenland ice sheet, showing how much water was disappearing off the top of the full ice sheet. More recently, we used a drone to map the extent of a wildfire in Northern California and count how many homes had been destroyed, publishing an updated number that was much higher than the official count.

Carbon’s Casualties combines drone-shot footage with photographs taken on land. Why is it important to combine both?

We are conscious to not use drone footage too frequently in our coverage, as the more we use it, the less special it becomes. We decided to give this series a special design treatment, and to always have a dramatic drone video as an opener. This gave me the opportunity to spend the early days of my reporting looking for a scene that presented enough of the story to pique our readers’ curiosity and get them to commit to reading these longer and important stories. I would often begin my reporting in these locations by only making still photographs. That allowed me to meet people and learn enough about their stories to choose what, where, and when to use my drone to document.

How do you choose what to photograph using a drone? Are there certain scenarios that lend themselves better to a drone?

Not all situations lend themselves to a drone and not all stories merit the use of a drone. We use drone imagery as a method of identifying that a story has “special treatment.” In the same way not all stories demand a six column photo in print, not all stories deserve drone imagery. In addition to it being a visual cue to our readers that this story is important, flying drones comes with inherent risk and costs. Every time I fly, I have to weigh the risk versus the benefit for each story.

When I’m considering if I should take a drone on assignment I’m weighing the importance of the subject matter, who the writer is, what the laws are in that specific country and location, and what I hope to show. Is there a benefit from being high in the air? Will flying between ground level and an elevated position show readers something that I couldn’t otherwise show them? What time of day will I need to fly to have shadows that contribute to the composition?

Elevate your photography with a new perspective! The DJI Drone Photography Award gives two photographers the opportunity to realise their drone-shot projects. Submit your proposal here!

The DJI Drone Photography Award is a DJI competition supported by British Journal of Photography. DJI is the world’s leading manufacturer in high-end drones. Please click here for more information on sponsored content funding at British Journal of Photography.