Azu Nwagbogu’s Best of 2017

From Roxane II © Viviane Sassen

The founder and director of the African Artists' Foundation and curator of this year's Lagos Photo picks out his top books, exhibitions and Instagram feeds of 2017

Top five photobooks, in no particular order:

1 ROXANE II by Viviane Sassen, published by oodee books

2 The Island of the Colorblind by Sanne De Wilde, co-published by Kehrer and Hannibal

3 Money Must Be Made by Lorenzo Vitturi, published by Self Publish, Be Happy

4 Tales of Lipstick and Virtue by Anna Ehrenstein, published by Editions Bessard

5 Älskling – A self-portrait through the eyes of my lovers by Jenny Rova, published by b.frank books

Top five Instagram feeds, in no particular order:

1 Chiaranonino

2 hansulrichobrist

3 fan_o_carre

4 Alessia Glaviano

5 Teju Cole

Some of my favourite exhibitions and new spaces of the year:

1 Manifesto by Julian Rosefeldt at Museum PROA, Buenos Aires

2 Seydou Keita in the group show Les Visitants at the CCK Buenos Aires

3 Joana Choumali’s BITTER Chocolate Stories at Paradox, Amsterdam

4 The Repatriation of the White Cube in Lusanga, Congo DRC by Renzo Martens and the LIRCAEI

5 The opening of the Zeitz MOCAA Museum in Cape Town, a contemporary art museum with a strong photography collection including work by Zanele Muholi, Kudzanai Chiurai, and more.