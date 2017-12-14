Lua Ribeira, Sam Laughlin, and Alejandra Carles-Tolra show new work in Jerwood/Photoworks Awards

Untitled © Lua Ribeira. From the series Subida al Cielo, originally commissioned through the Jerwood/Photoworks Awards, 2017

Inspired by personal identity, the natural world, and the fear of dying, the three young artists in this year's Jerwood/Photoworks Awards exhibition are presenting very different work

Picked out as winners in January 2017, all three have received a year of mentoring on their work from industry specialists such as photographer Mitch Epstein, publisher Michael Mack, and gallerist Maureen Paley. They each also received a bursary of £5000 and access to a production fund of another £5000, to make new work which goes on show in London’s Jerwood Space from 17 January-11 March then tours to Bradford and Belfast.

Born in 1986 in Spain, and graduating from the Documentary Photography BA at Newport, University of South Wales in 2016, Lua Riberia is best-known for her series Noises in the Blood, an exploration of femininity and dancehall culture. Her new project, Subida al Cielo [Heavenly Ascent], draws on the fear of dying to present an allegorical exploration of human mortality.

Born in 1990 and also a Newport Documentary Photography BA graduate, Sam Laughlin’s new work is inspired by the natural world and titled A Certain Movement. Focusing in closely on the behaviour of several animal species, he has depicted some of the natural processes which go on around human society, but which are becoming increasingly marginalised because of it.