Luce Lebart’s Best of 2017

Spread from Stephen Gill's Night Procession

The director of the Canadian Photography Institute at the National Galleries of Canada picks out her top five of the year - including Stephen Gill's Night Procession

Steven Gill’s Night Procession, published by Nobody Books

Steven Gill’s Night Procession is like a childhood dream. Fascinated by night life in the countryside, the British artist and publisher placed cameras equipped with motion sensors on trees so that any movement triggered the camera shutter and an infrared flash. The result is images of another parallel and unearthly world, the prints of which have been tinted with pigments from the surrounding plants.

Gill’s work has the ability to unite everyday life with the mysterious, to question our relationship with time and nature by playing with and by testing photographic materiality. It mixes documentary, abstract and poetic approaches and cultivates experiments, whether visual and / or technical.

The Cow and the Orchid, curated by Timothy Prus at Arles

This show on vernacular Columbian photography, curated by Timothy Prus at Les Rencontres d’Arles and accompanied by a book, gathers work from a 12 year journey through Columbia, ingeniously and generously mixing photographs from the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries, “forcing time to fold on itself”. As in the Selected Shadows show Prus curated for Paris Photo in 2015, The Cow and the Orchid displays all kinds of photography, from private family photos to press images. The old vintage photographs enter into a dialogue with the recent through a poetic installation that plays on juxtaposition and a great diversity of scales, mouting and framing. As enigmatic as a poem, The Cow and the Orchid reveals “a nation where image-making is pulsing like a fiesta in which we can all take part”, says its curator and collector.

Arthur Jaffa’s Love is the Message, the Message is Death at Store Studios

An immersive narration of African American experiences and representations, Arthur Jaffa’s emotional seven-minute video installation was described by the New Yorker as “a crucial ode to black America”. Love is the message displays found images extracted from various media, ranging from silent movies to YouTube by way of citizen journalism, concert footage, sports coverage, and police images, as well as anonymous private photographs. Playing alongside the images Kanye West’s overwhelming song Ultralight Beam dictates the installation’s length. In 2017 the installation was shown in MOCA Los Angeles, and co-presented in London’s Store Studios by the Serpentine Galleries and the Vinyl Factory. This remix speaks of the violent role that photography and representation have played for black people, as well as the stunning beauty and power of this culture.

Resident Alien at La Maison Rouge, Paris

La Maison Rouge’s dedication to showing private collections proves once again how relevant and emotional this approach is. A collector is definitively an author and collections are visions that need to be preserved and shared as works of art in themselves. With close to 400 works, ranging from photographs to sculptures and paintings, Resident Alien unveils a significant part of Marin Kermit collection, assembled over 30 years. Its title echoes with a passage of the Old Testament – Leviticus 25:23: ‘The land must not be sold permanently, because the land is mine and you reside in my land as foreigners and strangers.’

The film, director and producer shares some of his finest pieces while nourishing an ongoing dialogue between the still image, history, emotion, and the plastic arts. Well-known works by Lewis Hine such as his child workers and Gypsies by Koudelka stand by other less reknown but such overwhelming images, such as the works of the American photographer of Russian origin Roman Vishniac, author of exceptional images on the culture of the Jews of the Eastern Europe before Shoah.

The stunning installation is made up of corridors, cells and rooms in which images are mixed with icons. The somber display of works breathes the story of a man who was born in 1938 to a Jewish family of Bucharest, at the heart of a world that vanished with World War. The intimacy of the collection also reflects the social, political and historical concerns the 20th century.

The Family Camera Network, exhibition and conference at Royal Ontario Museum and the Art Gallery of Mississauga

The Family Camera Network is an Ontario-born, collaborative project lead by an academic and curatorial team of women from Western University, Royal Ontario Museum, University of Toronto, and York Universities. From Summer 2016-December 2018 it’s running and important drive to collect images at the Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives and the Royal Ontario Museum, focusing on migration to and within Canada. Since Canadian approaches to family have broadened due to cultural shifts such as same-sex marriage and transnational adoptions, the Family Camera Project makes a point of exploring the links between photography and the idea of family including family of choice, as in the case of LGBTQ+ communities.

Lead by ROM curator Deepali Dewan, the collaborative and participative exhibition The Family Camera (May-Oct 2017) was an opportunity to share an edit of the 10,000 photographs and 30 oral history interviews collected so far. Also held in 2017, an international three-day conference titled Reframing Family Photography gathered speakers from various backgrounds, countries, genders and communities. Family and vernacular photographs were unanimously shown to offer a wonderful alternative for a better representation and understanding of all communities and gender, particularly the ones considered minorities.