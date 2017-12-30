Max Ferguson’s Best of 2017

From the series Inside the Spider © Suzie Howell

The founding editor of Splash and Grab magazine and photo director at PORT Magazine picks out his top five of the year

Susie Howell’s Inside the Spider at the Dalston Print House

I discovered Suzie Howell’s photography on Instagram a couple of weeks before her Dalston show opened. Exquisite handprints were thoughtfully curated, making an exploration of Walthamstow Marshes fascinating viewing.

New photographers: Ilyes Griyeb, Marguerite Bornhauser, Iacopo Pasqui

I spend most of my time looking for new photographers and thinking of ways I can work with them. My friends are constantly recommending people they’ve found too – it’s a nice part of the industry. I’ve picked three of my favourite photographers, who I expect to see big things from.

Peckham 24

The third weekend in May has become the photography weekend of the year for the UK, with Photo London, Offprint and Peckham 24. In its second year, the Peckham fringe-festival proved that it’s the most exciting – shows by Laura El-Tantawy, Lewis Bush and Tom Lovelace were all fantastic.

New MA Photography course at University of West England

I studied BA Photography at UWE, and the creation of the MA run by Aaron Schuman is huge for photography education.

Walker Evans’ Beauties of the Common Tool in the major Walker Evans show at Centre Pompidou this summer

Hands down the best series of images ever taken, published in 1955 in Fortune Magazine. I have been obsessed with them since I first saw them at university. Seeing real prints, in a fantastic retrospective of Evans in the coolest gallery, was great.