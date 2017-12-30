Paper Journal’s Best of 2017

From the photobook, Milky Way © Vincent Ferrané

Patricia Karallis and Giada De Agostinis, founding editor and editor of the online photography magazine, pick out their top five of the year - including Vincent Ferrané's book Milky Way

Vincent Ferrané’s Milky Way, published by Libraryman

Photographer Vincent Ferrané spent six months photographing his breastfeeding wife in this candid and intimate photobook, Milky Way. The images represent tender moments between mother and child, and the snapshot style allows for the photos to be read in a diaristic form. Nudity throughout the book is used to normalise the breast and breastfeeding, something which, particularly in Western culture, has been stigmatised.

CO-OP at Unseen – Collaborate at Arles

As we face a challenging historical time, driven by separatist movements and ideologies, we have witnessed more artists activating collaborations and emphasising group projects. One example that sets the tone was the Co-Op installation room at UNSEEN; curated by Lars Willumeit, it was a chance to look and experience the live work by 14 collectives around the world including Der Greif, Dead Darlings, Radical Reversibility, and the Live Wild or aka Camille Leveque.

Hoda Afshar’s Behold at CCP, Melbourne, Australia

Hoda Afshar’s latest series, Behold, shares images of male intimacy within bathhouses in Iran. Afshar was granted access to a private bathhouse, where she was given the opportunity to photograph men in an environment in which they were able to explore their sexuality, free of constraints. On show at the CCP in Melbourne earlier this year, Behold raises questions of identity, personal freedom, and the very nature of documentary photography.

Future Gender, Aperture Winter edition

Following its tradition of a breakthrough publication, Aperture Magazine has just released Future Gender, a winter issue completely dedicated to transgender stories in photography. As with other relevant issues, like Vision & Justice in 2016, it promises to visually inform its audience about what gender means today, and why our society is so conditioned by it. The magazine is guest-edited by Zackary Drucker and includes fantastic works by Ethan James Green, Nelson Morales, Gillian Wearing, Amos Mac & Juliana Huxtable, among many others.

Collier Schorr, SS17 Saint Laurent campaign

Collier Schorr brings sexuality to the forefront in her SS17 campaign for Saint Laurent but not in an obvious fashion way; she does this by exploring the visibility (or invisibility) of lesbian representation in both the fashion and art worlds. The general way in which women are objectified in fashion is slowly shifting and Schorr’s campaign opens the conversation by empowering women who don’t fit the heteronormative mould.

http://paper-journal.com/ https://www.instagram.com/paperjournalmag/