Collaboration rules at the London Art Fair Photo50

Hollow Tongues #2, 2017 © (play)ground-less [a collective including Sarah Bayliss, Ninna Bohn Pedersen, Belén Zahera, and María Angélica Madero

Curated by the Hemera Collective, this year's exhibition considers image-making as a catalyst for group action from 17-21 January

The London Art Fair is back, with its Photography Focus Day on 18 January and the Photo50 group show curated by a collective the first time – the Hemera Collective curatorial group, which currently includes Jaime Marie Davis, Ashley Lumb, Helen Trompeteler and Kay Watson.

The Hemera Collective has put together a show called Resolution is not the point. which gathers photography and lens-based media artists from nine countries, including Larry Achiampong, David Birkin, Qiana Mestrich, and James Tylor & Laura Wills. The exhibition also includes work by several collectives, one of its points of enquiry is the way in which photography is encouraging artists to collaborate as it evolves, “as they push conceptual and technical boundaries of image-making, reaching beyond their own specialisms and drawing on the circulation of images, knowledge, and resources”.

The four artists in the group (play)ground-less are showing a work called Hollow Tongues #2, for example, “which speculates upon how 3D imaging technologies, specifically game engines, can be harnessed​ ​as​ ​a​ ​tool​ ​for​ ​shared​ ​seeing​ ​and​ ​participation​ ​through​ ​Virtual​ ​Reality (VR)”.