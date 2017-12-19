Separation: The best entries so far

© Izzy de Wattripont. izzydewattripont.com

Standout submissions for BJP’s competition to shadow Laura Pannack on an exclusive portraiture commission

British Journal of Photography, supported by Affinity Photo for iPad (Apple’s 2017 App of the Year), has commissioned award-winning photographer Laura Pannack to create a series of portraits that respond to the threat of Brexit on London’s creative industries.

The portraits will feature London-based couples who work in the creative industries and face the possibility of separation due to one not holding a British passport. With Britain soon to be out of the EU, tens of thousands of people face the possibility of losing their right to work in the UK, not to mention being forced out of the country that they share with their partner.

British Journal of Photography and Affinity are giving one photographer the opportunity to shadow Pannack during the Separation commission. If you are an emerging photographer with a talent for portraiture, we want to hear from you!

One successful entrant will also win a 10.5” iPad Pro, preloaded with Affinity’s for iPad, be featured on BJP online, and receive an in-depth portfolio review with Pannack.

Below, we present a selection of the strongest submissions so far.

Margo Ryszczuk

Polish photographer Margo Ryszczuk moved to the UK in 2007. Currently a student at Plymouth College of Art, enrolled on the BA Commercial Photography for Fashion, Advertising and Editorial course, Ryszczuk has a thirst for travel and considers herself a “citizen of the world.”

“Since moving abroad from Poland, losing my dad and becoming a mum, I started capturing and documenting my private life and the moments that affected my everyday,” she says. “My work deals with independence, individuality, loneliness and femininity.” Portraits of Ryszczuk’s grandmother, captured following a family tragedy, were selected by Rankin for inclusion in the touring exhibition Dying Matters.

Izzy de Wattripont

Izzy de Wattripont is a young photographer currently studying at the University of the West of England in Bristol. De Wattripont’s photography explores the medium as a tool for human connection. Through her portraiture, she seeks to capture “genuine human emotions and interactions.”

Sarah Jane Field

Sarah Jane Field started studying photography with the Open College of the Arts in 2013 and has been working as a photographer ever since. She continues to study and develop her personal practice whilst working as a portraiture-focused commercial photographer. She was recently invited to collaborate on an exhibition at Oxford House in Bethnal Green, London and is planning to do a photography workshop with prisoners in Wandsworth Prison in early-2018.

Guen Fiore

Guen Fiore is an Italian photographer based in Rome. Specialising in portrait photography, Fiore’s work explores the representation of the human figure. Her photographs have been exhibited around the world and featured in publications including Vogue Italia and Vanity Fair.

Felipe Restrepo

Felipe Restrepo was born in Manizales, Colombia. After studying Marine Biology in Bogotá, he moved to the south of Spain. It was there that Restrepo became interested in cinema, literature and photography, and later taught himself photography. Restrepo is currently working on a series of photographs taken around Lea Valley in east London. The photographs mostly comprise portraits of strangers that he encounters in the area.

