Simon Baker’s Best of 2017

Image © Maisie Cousins

Tate Modern's curator of photography picks out his top five of the year, including Maisie Cousins' exhibition grass, peonie, bum at TJ Boulting gallery

Maisie Cousins’ grass, peonie, bum at TJ Boulting, London

A bright, fresh talent, and a confident and sophisticated exhibition which took over the whole gallery space as a single over-saturated installation.

Brian Griffin at Here We Are at Sessions House, London

Part of Lucy Moore’s group exhibition for Burberry, Here We Are, Brian Griffin’s work was presented beautifully and in depth. Great to see the important early series Copyright and all the original material relating to it. A Gem!

Irving Penn at Le Grand Palais, Paris

Surely one of the exhibitions of the year, anywhere in the world. Incredible to see so much great work, and so beautifully installed.

Malik Sidibé: Mali Twist at Fondation Cartier, Paris

An imaginative and engaging presentation of the great studio photographer, which began with a mocked-up studio for visitors to make their own Sidibé thereby brilliantly reversing priorities from looking to posing.

Memoire et Lumiere: Photographie Japanonaise 1950-2000, Maison Europeene de la Photographie

A stunning reminder of the depth and quality of the MEP collection, which benefitted from years of donations of Japanese photographs from the Dai Nippon Printing company. All the great names in post-war Japan, many of whom were represented by their finest work.