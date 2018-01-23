The Magnum Photos/BJP 2018 workshops kick off with a guide to editorial assignments

Victorious Syrian Army soldiers stand on top of the rubble in front of a section of a portico - all that is left of Ancient Palmyra’s Temple of Bel. Inside the historic town of Palmyra, retaken from IS by Syrian Arab Army. Palmyra / Tadmor. Syria. 1 April 2016. © Lorenzo Meloni | Magnum Photos

Magnum photographer Lorenzo Meloni is one of the experts leading a workshop on editorial assignments - the first in Magnum/BJP's 2018 series of sessions

“The Magnum/BJP series of workshops have been extraordinarily rewarding for me,” says Beren Patterson. “Despite being only two intense days per topic, the depth, coverage and expertise from Magnum photographers, industry speakers, and fellow attendees is incredible. I can’t recommend the workshops strongly enough for those wanting to be inspired and grow as a photographer.”

Patterson has attended all of the Magnum/BJP workshops to date – and has already signed up for the 2018 series, which kicks off on 17-18 February with session titled Editorial Assignments – How to succeed in the editorial market. Including industry insiders such as Magnum photographer Lorenzo Meloni, Sara Rumens (features picture editor, The Times); Sarah Tilotta (photographer and photo editor CNN International); and Max Ferguson (director of photography, PORT Magazine), this workshop is split into two halves – a day of speaker presentations, giving behind-the-scenes tips and practical advice on how to survive in this competitive market, followed by a day of portfolio reviews. An informal drinks reception is optional on both days to allow for further networking.

Magnum/BJP workshops are open to 40 photographers at a time, and run from 9.30am-5pm at the Magnum Print Room, 63 Gee Street, London, EC1V 3RS. They’re priced £250 (+VAT where applicable) for early birds up to 31 January, then £290 (+VAT where applicable). Other upcoming classes include Commercial Projects – How to approach and retain commercial clients (28-29 April); Personal Projects – How to finance and distribute stories that matter to you (21-22 July); and NGOs, Social Practice and Advocacy – How to use storytelling for social change (24-25 November.

For more information on the next Magnum/BJP workshop on Editorial Assignments, click here https://www.magnumphotos.com/events/event/magnum-and-bjp-professional-practice-series-editorial-assignments/