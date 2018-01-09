Noses Elbows and Knees by John Baldessari and Mario Sorrenti on show in New York

From Noses Elbows and Knees by John Baldessari and Mario Sorrenti

The conceptual artist and fashion photographer seem an unlikely mix, but their work first collided in 2007 in W magazine and is now on show in New York's Half Gallery

On the face of it, it’s an unlikely combination – conceptual artist John Baldessari, and fashion and portrait photographer Mario Sorrenti. But their work first came together back in 2007 in the art issue of W magazine, and it’s now paired up again in the playfully titled Noses Elbows and Knees, on show in New York’s Half Gallery until 20 January. The exhibition has been curated by Neville Wakefield, a fine art, culture and photography writer who has also worked as a senior curatorial advisor for PS1 MoMA, curator of Frieze Projects at the Frieze Art Fair, and co-creative director of Tar Magazine.

“Both artist and photographer sought to excavate the familiar – the one by stripping it of clothes, the other of features,” states Wakefield. “So when in 2007…the opportunity for collaboration presented itself, connecting the two made both conceptual as well as artistic sense. Here, a long courtship of art and fashion could at last become a marriage, a true hybrid of crafted imagery and deconstructed purpose.”

Mario Sorrenti & John Baldessari – Noses Elbows and Knees, a project curated by Neville Wakefield, is on show until 20 January at Half Gallery, New York http://halfgallery.com/