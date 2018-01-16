Arunà Canevascini wins the La Fabrica/Photo London Book Dummy Award

Arunà Canevascini was nominated [for BJP‘s 2017 Ones to Watch] by Erik Kessels for the richness of her projects, which merge femininity, domesticity and migration. In Villa Argentina, Canevascini examines these themes through elaborately-designed images in which the domestic settings she photographs are disrupted by intrusions from both the history of art and her own family past.

Canevascini arrived in Switzerland as a one-year-old with her Iranian-born mother, an artist whose love of life and openness to fresh ideas was sometimes at odds with the small-town mindset of their new Swiss home. It is this split personality that she tries to show in Villa Argentina.

“I’ve always navigated between two worlds: Switzerland and Iran,” Canevascini told FotoRoom in an interview. “I’ve never really known Iran; I’ve familiarised myself with its culture only indirectly, as if it were an echo. But I tried to capture some of its aspects in my pictures, for example in the photograph of the teapots on the tree, which metaphorically symbolise Iran. For me, that image represents exile and migration.”

Another picture, titled Odalisque with a Pot, shows her mother posing on a couch with a pot on her head. It combines Canevascini’s mixing of private – as opposed to domestic – space with her use of ordinary household objects. Right down to the use of overladen textiles, the image is an homage to Ingres’s Orientalist classic La Grande Odalisque, but with a dose of surrealism thrown in for good measure.