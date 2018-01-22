Sign up for free NOOR masterclasses in Stockholm, Brussels, and Warsaw

Libya, Ras Lanuf, 11 March 2011. Rebels flee under fire from the Libyan army. Image © Yuri Kozyrev / NOOR

"Young, aspiring photojournalists and documentary photographers" have until 1pm on 29 January to sign up for the free, four-day masterclasses

It’s one of the best-respected photo agencies in the world, representing image-makers such as Nina Berman, Yuri Kozyrev, and Kadir van Lohuizen – and yet NOOR is offering three four-day masterclasses completely free of charge to “young, aspiring photojournalists and documentary photographers”.

Run by NOOR and the NOOR Foundation with the support of Nikon Europe, the masterclasses will take place in Warsaw (26 February-01 March), Stockholm (12-15 March), and Brussels (19-22 March). 15 participants will be invited to attend each event, on which three tutors will help them discuss their experiences, work on their portfolios, improve their editing, and learn about visual storytelling. The tutors for each class are: Poland – Nina Berman, Taya Habjouqa, and Sebastián Liste; Sweden – Yuri Kozyrev, Jon Lowenstein, and Kadir van Lohuizen; and Belgium – Sanne De Wilde, Bénédicte Kurzen, and Pep Bonet.

To apply, photographers must submit an image portfolio of no more than 40 images, including at least one photo story which is between 8 and 20 images long. The deadline for applications is 1pm on 29 January. NOOR and Nikon have been partnering up on education since 2009, and have previously worked with 175 students from more than 64 different countries.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mn5cz1