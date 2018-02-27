ICP’s 2018 Infinity Award winners

Black Pope © Samuel Fosso

Bruce Davidson, Dayanita Singh, and Samuel Fosso have all won recognition in the International Center of Photography's prestigious awards

Bruce Davidson has won a Lifetime Achievement prize in this year’s ICP Infinity Awards, which will be formally presented on 09 April.

Best-known for his two-year project on the poverty-stricken residents of East 100th Street, Davidson joined Magnum Photos in 1958 and showed his work at the Museum of Modern Art in 1963. His work often documents social inequality, and includes iconic series such as The Dwarf, Brooklyn Gang, and Freedom Rides.

Indian photographer Dayanita Singh has won the Artist’s Book Award for Museum Bhavan, while Samuel Fosso, an image-maker forced to flee his native Cameroon due to the Biafra War, has taken the Art prize. Amber Bracken, whose work focuses on the relationship between indigenous communities and the government in North America, has won the Documentary and Photojournalism Award, and Juergen Teller has won the Special Presentation.

The Online Platform and New Media Award will be handed to Women Photograph, an initiative established by Daniella Zalcman in 2017 to promote female voices in the industry. Natalie Keyssar, a documentary photographer based in New York who works in the US and Latin America, has won the Emerging Photographer Award. Awards will also be presented to Alexandra Bell and to the writer Maurice Berger, who contributes the Race Stories column to the New York Times’ Lens section.

Established in 1985, the ICP Infinity Awards recognise major contributions and emerging talent in photojournalism, art, fashion photography, and publishing. Past recipients include Berenice Abbott, Richard Avedon, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Elliott Erwitt, Robert Frank, Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, and Susan Meiselas. The Infinity Awards help raise funds for ICP’s exhibition, education, community, and public programmes.

The ICP Infinity Awards will be held at New York City’s Spring Studios on 09 April www.icp.org/infinity-awards