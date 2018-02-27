ICP’s 2018 Infinity Award winners

Bruce Davidson, Dayanita Singh, and Samuel Fosso have all won recognition in the International Center of Photography's prestigious awards
Bruce Davidson has won a Lifetime Achievement prize in this year’s ICP Infinity Awards, which will be formally presented on 09 April.
Best-known for his two-year project on the poverty-stricken residents of East 100th Street, Davidson joined Magnum Photos in 1958 and showed his work at the Museum of Modern Art in 1963. His work often documents social inequality, and includes iconic series such as The Dwarf, Brooklyn Gang, and Freedom Rides.
Indian photographer Dayanita Singh has won the Artist’s Book Award for Museum Bhavan, while Samuel Fosso, an image-maker forced to flee his native Cameroon due to the Biafra War, has taken the Art prize. Amber Bracken, whose work focuses on the relationship between indigenous communities and the government in North America, has won the Documentary and Photojournalism Award, and Juergen Teller has won the Special Presentation.
Dayanita Singh’s Museum Bhavan in its display and store suitcase
The Online Platform and New Media Award will be handed to Women Photograph, an initiative established by Daniella Zalcman in 2017 to promote female voices in the industry. Natalie Keyssar, a documentary photographer based in New York who works in the US and Latin America, has won the Emerging Photographer Award. Awards will also be presented to Alexandra Bell and to the writer Maurice Berger, who contributes the Race Stories column to the New York Times’ Lens section.
Established in 1985, the ICP Infinity Awards recognise major contributions and emerging talent in photojournalism, art, fashion photography, and publishing. Past recipients include Berenice Abbott, Richard Avedon, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Elliott Erwitt, Robert Frank, Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, and Susan Meiselas. The Infinity Awards help raise funds for ICP’s exhibition, education, community, and public programmes.
The ICP Infinity Awards will be held at New York City’s Spring Studios on 09 April www.icp.org/infinity-awards
June 4, 2016. After spending the morning in in line since 3am to purchase two packets of subsidised pasta, Elixa and her family take a break to watch some tv on Saturday afternoon in the single room they all share in the back of her mother’s house in a Barrio in Western Caracas, one of the poorest areas of the city. Despite her husband Richard’s government job and side work driving a moto-taxi, and Elixa’s job at a fabric store, the family barely can make ends meet. Image © Natalie Keyssar
March 16, 2014. Caracas, Venezuela. Protesters stand in a cloud of tear gas as they clash with the National Guard in Altamira, a wealthy enclave of Caracas. As protests all over Venezuela against food shortages, inflation, and crime continue into their second month, President Nicolas Maduro issued a statement of his intentions to end the unrest, and the National Guard responded with a heavily increased volume of arrests at the protests. Image © Natalie Keyssar
March 6, 2014. Caracas, Venezuela. A National Police officer behind a riot shield is pushed backwards by a crush of demonstrators during the March of the Empty Pots, which coincided with International Women’s Day. Image © Natalie Keyssar
April 26, 2017. Caracas, Venezuela. A young man with an injured hand advances towards National Guard with a Molotov cocktail in Altamira. Image © Natalie Keyssar
May 4, 2017. Caracas, Venezuela. Luzmar looks out of the window of her apartment in San Martin, a notoriously dangerous neighbourhood near central Caracas. The 26-year-old teacher, mother of a three-month old, whose husband works for the government, says her family can barely get by and buy food, diapers and other necessities despite their good jobs. Her brother was killed in a police raid last year and her daughter was born on the same day he died. Image © Natalie Keyssar
Pankisi Gorge, a Chechen refugee settlement in Georgia. Pankisi has no jobs for the young men to start working. Without any money, they cannot step outside Pankisi. Because the Georgian government has not yet supported them with any legal documents, it’s impossible for them to search for jobs in the city. May. 2008 © Daro Sulakauri, featured on Women Photograph
A troupe of bears performs in central Comăneşti during the town’s annual Bear Parade and Competition. The town’s mayor organizes the yearly event and offers a money prize to the best bear troupe as an incentive for troupe leaders to continue to keep the tradition alive. December 30, 2014. Comăneşti town, Bacău county, Romania. Image © Diana Zeyneb, featured on Women Photograph
Women entertain foreign clients during the daytime in the Philippines’ Angeles City, which is known for its red light district and its sex tourism industry. In the wake of typhoons, women and girls from climate change vulnerable areas, particularly Samar and Leyte, wind up in the sex trade after being displaced from storms. Image © Hannah Reyes, featured on Women Photograph
Jihad Taylor, 20, spars with Armani Pritchett near Taylor’s former home across the street from Germantown High School. Jidad was in tenth grade at Germantown High School was it was closed. “If you was able to keep your brain on you was alright. I put my heart in boxing my whole entire life,” Jihad said, adding that it was rough on Germantown students to have to integrate into a school in rival territory. Image © Lexey Swall, featured on Women Photograph
Sonya and her little sister Paige sit in a car after their Aunt’s wedding in Ohio. Sonya, now 13, acts as a mother figure to her younger siblings. Image © Maddie McGarvey, featured on Women Photograph
Hampus Nyberg (L), 15 years old and Jens Persson (R), 16 years old have fun with their friend Fredrik Fornstedt (in the car) and their ‘forest toy’. The car used to belong to Jens’ grandfather but now it stands in the woods near Fredrik’s house that has a workshop attached to it. Image © Maja Daniels, featured on Women Photograph
British army troops shelter from the dust storm as their chinook helicopter departs from Cher-E-Anjir town in Helmand Province, Afghanstan, August 12th 2009. A local building in the area has been taken over by the British armed forces Prince of Wales’s Company as an outpost of the Welsh Guards regiment in Nad-E-Ali. Image © Susannah Ireland, featured on Women Photograph