Edward Burtynsky and a bigger Discoveries section at Photo London 2018

“We’ve had five great extinctions,” says Edward Burtynsky. “Now our species is having a similar effect – we are the equivalent of a meteor impact.”

He’s currently working on a five-year project on the Anthropocene – the proposed name for our current geological age, an age on which human activity has had a profound and still ultimately unknown impact. A multidisciplinary initiative with long-term collaborators Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencie, Anthropocene includes images showing urbanisation, urbanisation, industrialisation and mining, from oil bunkering and sawmills in Nigeria to the salt mines of the Ural Mountains.

Now a preview of this project, plus other new work by the renown Canadian artist including an AR experience, is going on show at Photo London 2018, which takes place from 17-20 May at Somerset House. The public programme, which is supported by LUMA Foundation, will also include an exhibition called Exit from Paradise: Japanese & Chinese Contemporary Photography, presented by Korean curator Jiyoon Lee, and a photography-themed installation by set designer Es Devlin.

The International Center of Photography (ICP) and Photo London will present a new version of the installation Unwavering Vision, an interactive multimedia presentation by Alan Govenar, Jean-Michel Sanchez, and Julien Roger, which uses more than 5000 images on the subject of social change drawn from the ICP’s permanent collection.

Photo London has also joined forces with the dealer Hans P Kraus Jr to create the exhibition Sun Pictures Then and Now: Talbot and his Legacy Today, which includes work by William Henry Fox Talbot and by contemporary artists who draw on his legacy, including Cornelia Parker, Hiroshi Sugimoto, and Vera Lutter. In addition, White Cube will present a special solo show by artist Darren Almond.

The talks programme, which is sponsored by Arts Council England, will include a presentation by Edward Burtynsky on 17 May, plus speakers such as Joel Meyerowitz, Cornelia Parker, Susan Lipper, Bruce Gilden, and Vera Lutter. The full schedule will be announced in early April.