Shortlists announced for the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards

I went to a workshop with my car and saw this pigeon was playing with one of the workshop workers. The early morning light and the mini van created fantastic light and shade with the motion © Moin Uddin Ahmed, Bangladesh, Commended, Open, Motion (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards

“From new approaches to portraiture to creative responses to the landscape in which we live, the images illustrated what a broad and innovative field photography has become,” says Clare Grafik, head of exhibitions at London’s Photographer’s Gallery and one of the judges of the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.

“As our way of experiencing photographic images becomes all the more multifarious, the awards offer us the opportunity to focus on new talents and important projects that might otherwise have passed us by.”

The Sony World Photography Awards prides itself on being a truly global competition, and this year it received almost 320,000 entries from over 200 countries and territories. The awards cover four separate competitions – Professional, Open, Youth and Student Focus – which are themselves categorised into areas such as Architecture, Contemporary Issues, Landscape, Portraiture, and Travel.

The winners will be revealed on 19 April, and a curated exhibition of the work will take place at Somerset House, London from 20 April-06 May. The full shortlist is available at worldphoto.org/press.