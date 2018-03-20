1000 Words 10 Years – the respected online photography magazine goes into print

1000 Words 10 Years print edition cover

Respected online magazine 1000 Words is celebrating its 10th anniversary by publishing a print edition, featuring newly-commissioned content plus 10 portfolios of work

Back in 2008, Facebook was just four years old, Twitter was just two years old, and the iphone had just been released. Instagram had not yet been invented. A decade is a long time in internet years, and yet one online photography magazine launched into this unpromising landscape has survived and thrived – 1000 Words. Set up and still run by editor-in-chief, Tim Clark, it includes long-form essays, interviews, and reviews, and has included contributors such as David Campany, Susan Bright, Gerry Badger, Charlotte Cotton, Wolfgang Tillmans, Adam Broomberg and Oliver Chanarin, Vanessa Winship and Lieko Shiga.

Now, to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Clark is publishing a special print edition, 1000 Words 10 Years, designed by respected photography and art specialist Sarah Boris and featuring newly-commissioned content. Due to be published in October, the annual will be 200 pages long and will feature 10 portfolios from influential artists such as Jose Pedro Cortes, Laia Abril, Edmund Clark, and Esther Teichmann, as well as a series of photo-centric city guides, profiles on curators and collectors, opinion pieces on the art of photobook publishing, and reflections on a decade’s changes in photography. It will also include a selection of articles from the 1000 Words back catalogue.

To fund 1000 Words 10 Years, Clark has set up a Kickstarter, with contributions starting at just £10 for a PDF of the publication, or £25 for a printed copy plus the PDF. For the maximum contribution, £2000, donors join 1000 Words Director’s Circle, the rewards of which include a VIP tour of Paris Photo plus studio visits, among other benefits.

For £125 donors can become benefactors, with rewards including a portfolio review with Clark – who, as well as working on 1000 Words, is also a curator who previously worked at Media Space in London’s Science Museum, and co-curated Photo Oxford 2017. For £500, donors get a range of rewards including their choice of one of five prints by Mimi Mollica, Matt Finn, Francesca Catastini, Federico Ciamei, or Alexandra Lethbridge. The Kickstarter is running until 11 April, but the publication can only go ahead if it’s fully funded by that date.

For more information, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1095764496/1000-words-photography-magazine/description http://www.1000wordsmag.com/