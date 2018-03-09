BJP’s Harry Rose live in Brighton!

From the series Looking for Bigfoot © Harry Rose

The BJP creative campaign manager and University of South Wales Newport graduate is talking MYTHS with Hannah Saunders at the next Brighton Miniclick on 28 March

“The culture and mythology of Bigfoot is something that has always interested me growing up and now as a grown man,” says Harry Rose. “How can people be so convinced? What real evidence is there?”

Rose is BJP’s creative campaign manager, but he’s also the founder of Darwin Magazine and a Newport graduate, whose work has appeared on sites such as Self Publish, Be Happy, Vice and Photoworks. His ongoing personal project, Looking for Bigfoot, uses photography, archive images, found objects, sighting accounts and interviews with believers to try to build a picture of the mythical British giant, who is also known as the Wildman, Green Man and Yeti. Now he’s discussing his work and the human desire to create mythologies at Miniclick’s next outing, at Temple Bar Brighton on 28 March.

Joining Rose will be fellow Newport graduate Hannah Saunders, who is currently studying for an MA in the History of Art at the Courtauld Institute, focusing on The Supernatural Middle Ages. Her project Allegorical or Historical explores the lives of three Medieval Saints through self-portraiture, and considers parallel narratives, the concept of identity, and women’s history.

Founded in Brighton in 2010, Miniclick organises free talks and discussions, participatory events, workshops and exhibitions, and publishes affordable photography books and zines. It aims to be “open and accessible to all” and has previously worked with photographers such as Rob Hornstra, Jason Evans, Laura Pannack, Simon Roberts, Lisa Barnard, Mark Power, and Paul Reas.

Miniclick has worked with festivals such as Brighton Photo Biennial and Fringe, FORMAT (Derby), Portrait Salon, Photobookshow, Diffusion (Cardiff) and LOOK (Liverpool). It’s curated by Jim Stephenson, Lou Miller, Bryony Good, Yvonne Jordan, Kristina Salgvik, Joe Conway, Lauren Holder, Marta Benavides, and Roz Doherty, and has bases in Brighton, London and Leeds.

https://miniclick.co.uk/ http://cargocollective.com/harryrose http://cargocollective.com/hannahlouisesaunders