Daniel Shea wins the Foam Paul Huf Award 2018

“I’m a bit at a loss at the moment; to say that I’m honoured feels like an understatement,” says photographer Daniel Shea, who has won the 12th Foam Paul Huf Award. “I’ve been following this award and Foam for a long time, and I feel incredibly honored, grateful, lucky, and humbled by this opportunity.”

Shea has won the prize with his series 43-35 10th Street, described as a reflection on late capitalism and its effects on New York City. He wins €20,000 and a solo show at the Foam Fotografiemuseum in Amsterdam, which will take place in Autumn this year.

Shea’s work was picked out from a longlist of 100 nominated photographers from 20 different countries, all aged under 35. “In a profoundly strong and varied list of international artists, the quality and consistency of Daniel Shea’s subjective visual idiom, greatly impressed the jury,” stated the jury.

“Using a variety of visual mediums, Shea’s work explores the complexity and ambiguities of urban development in his home city, New York. Drawing from his experience as a commercial photographer, Shea presents us with a seductive and disconcerting world of concrete, steel and glass, which traverses the boundaries of fact and fiction.”