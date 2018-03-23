Dark Corners: Final shortlist announced

© Anya Broido

British Journal of Photography reveal the 20 photographers who have been shortlisted for Dark Corners, five of whom will be exhibited in the Museum of London alongside the major exhibition London Nights

We are excited to announce the final shortlist for Dark Corners, a competition from the Museum of London in collaboration with British Journal of Photography. For Dark Corners, photographers were invited to submit work exploring London at night. Each of the five winning images, to be announced next week, capture a different corner of the city – East, West, North, South and Central London.

The selected photographs will be exhibited at the Museum of London as part of London Nights – a major, upcoming photography exhibition, which will reveal the city after dark through the work of 60 acclaimed photographers. The winners will also receive coverage from British Journal of Photography, and bespoke framed prints of their exhibited works.

Below, we present the 20 shortlisted photographers. Look out for the announcement of the five winners, and their selected photograph, next week.



Agnese Sanvito

Anya Broido

Christopher Hope-Fitch

Dan Barker

Dan Giannopoulos

Felipe Enger

Ivan Bliminse

Jan Klos

Jordan Hughes

Jordi Barreras

Joshua K. Jackson

Matt Martin

Mykola Romanovsky

Richard Burniston

Robert Waddingham

The London Vagabond

Valentina Casalini

Zehua Wang

Dark Corners is a Museum of London competition supported by British Journal of Photography. Please click here for more information on sponsored content funding at British Journal of Photography.