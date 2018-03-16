Hard Truths from The New York Times on show at Sotheby’s London 16-18 March

Manila, Philippines, 09 Octobzer 2016. Jimji, 6, cries in anguish as she screams "papa" before funeral parlour workers, move the body of her father, Jimboy Bolasa, 25, (father of two) from the wake at the start of the funeral to Navotas cemetery in Manila. On the evening of the 20th of September both Aljon Deparine, 23 and neighbour and friend Jimboy Bolasa, 25, were found murdered. The police claim the boys were alleged drug dealers. According to family members, they were surrenderees, around 5.30pm unidentified men forcefully dragged the two boys from their homes, put them in between riders on motorbikes and abducted them. Less than an hour later, their beaten bodies, with signs of torture and gunshot wounds were dumped under a nearby bridge. One week later Aljon's brother Danilo was also found executed and his body dumped under a nearby bridge. Photo by Daniel Berehulak for The New York Times

"This series demonstrates the nuance and artistry required by our photojournalists to bring these issues to the fore," says NY Times' international picture editor David Furst, of the work by Ivor Prickett, Tomas Munita, Meredith Kohut, Newsha Tavakolian, and Daniel Berehulak

“The truth can be hard to look at,” says an introductory essay to the exhibition Hard Truths, on show at Sotheby’s this weekend. “We all have a protective need to distance ourselves from disaster. But we ignore our neighbors’ misery at our own peril. Violence and hatred proliferate and can quickly engulf those who seek only to avoid them.”

The exhibition gathers five series shot by freelance photographers for The New York Times and it shows some very hard truths – Ivor Prickett’s images from the end of the Caliphate in Mosul, Iraq; Tomas Munita’s images from a Cuba at the end of an era; Meredith Kohut’s photograph’s of Venezuela’s “collapse”, as she puts it; Newsha Tavakolian’s portraits of individuals in Tehran; and Daniel Berehulak’s hard-hitting images of President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug crackdown in the Philippines.

The show was organised by David Furst, The New York Times’ international picture editor, and Arthur Ollman of the Foundation for the Exhibition of Photography, and it will travel to PHotoEspaña this summer. There are further plans for shows in France, Japan, and Australia, and for a book, co-published by Delmonic Books/Prestel and FEP in 2019.

“The Hard Truths collection is a deeply immersive and sometimes affronting collection, holding a mirror to significant social and political issues, and the repercussions of upheaval and uncertainty facing communities across the globe,” stated Furst. “This series demonstrates the nuance and artistry required by our photojournalists to bring these issues to the fore, bearing witness to these events and aiding our understanding of the world around us.”

The exhibition is part of The New York Times’ “The Truth is Hard” campaign, which promotes the importance of supporting independent, in-depth journalism. The New York Times is one of a shrinking number of news organisations currently investing in its photography team.

Hard Truths is open from 10am-4.30pm on Friday 16 March, and from 10am – 4.30pm 12-5pm on Saturday 17th March and Sunday 18 March at Sotheby’s http://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/2018/hard-truths-prize-winning-photography.html