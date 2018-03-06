Simone Sapienza’s alternative view of Vietnam

Counting the likes of Robert Frank and William Eggleston as key inspirations, it is no surprise that Simone Sapienza is guided by a similarly resolute independence. A former engineering student, he quit to pursue the “most difficult but more enjoyable path”, enrolling in documentary photography at the University of South Wales. The young photographer was taken by its reputation and dynamic approach to teaching.

“Colin Pantall showed us a different way to study theory, not the usual boring, chronological history of photography,” he recounts. “First lecture was lights off, volume up and I Fink U Freeky by Die Antwoord to speak about Roger Ballen. That was the right course!”

Sapienza’s approach to photography has veered away from the descriptive photojournalism he first enjoyed into a more exploratory direction. “I don’t trust photographers who erect themselves as the bearers of truth; I don’t even trust some editors, or curators, or lecturers who try to confine you within certain, comfortable borders,” he explains.

The photographer’s graduation project illustrates this line of thought. Determined to find a Vietnam that lies beyond its infamous history, he spent six weeks in the country trying to penetrate its complex present, and in doing so investigate the growing contrast between communism and capitalism in Vietnam, and the consequent tension between control and freedom.