Man’s best friend and his own worst enemies on show in Dougie Wallace’s exhibition

Chewbacca, 2017, Milan, Italy. From Well Heeled © Dougie Wallace/INSTITUTE

New project Well Heeled is going on show alongside Stags, Hens & Bunnies, Road Wallah, Harrodsburg and Shoreditch Wildlife at the Bermondsey Project Space

If you caught the documentary What Do Artists Do All Day on him on BBC Four a year ago, you’ll have an idea of what Dougie Wallace is like – upfront, funny, and very, very energetic. You could say the same for his photography too, which though it’s been shot in a variety of places ranging from Mumbai, to East London, to outside Harrods, always bears his trademark wit and momentum.

Now Wallace is showing his five book projects to date at the Bermondsey Project Space in London – Blackpool, Stags & Hens; Road Wallah; Harrodsburg; Shoreditch Wildlife; and a new title, Well-Heeled. A dogs-eye view of pampered pets, it’s now being published as a book by Dewi Lewis.

Book launch and private view at the Bermondsey Project Space, 183-185 Bermondsey Street, London SE1 3UW from 6-9pm on 28 March. Exhibition continues until 07 April http://project-space.london

Well-Heeled is published by Dewi Lewis, priced £26 www.dewilewis.com/products/well-heeled

