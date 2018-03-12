World Press Photo selects six emerging South American photographers

A student is seen with a mask with a Venezuelan flag pierced by a bullet, in south east Caracas at a march against Nicolas Maduro government calling for security and protesting against high inflation and violence rates. From the series Our War - Our Pain © Oscar B Castillo

Fabiola Ferrero, Felipe Fittipaldi Freire de Carvalho, Luján Agusti, Oscar B Castillo, Pablo Ernesto Piovano, and Tamara Merino are picked out in WPP's 6x6 Global Talent Program

“There is no shortage of visual talent around the world, but some people are better known than others,” states World Press Photo. “To develop a new and more diverse visual representation of the world, we need to locate, recognise and share the best work.”

With this in mind it launched the 6×6 Global Talent program, which aims to flag up six new talents drawn from one of six continents every three months. The first 6×6 flagged up six photographers from Southeast Asia and Occeania in November 2017; this time the focus is on South America and the selected image-makers are: Oscar B Castillo (Venezuela), Fabiola Ferrero (Venezuela), Luján Agusti (Argentina), Pablo Ernesto Piovano (Argentina), Felipe Fittipaldi Freire de Carvalho (Brazil), and Tamara Merino (Chile).

The photographers are nominated for consideration by a global panel of 90 photographers, picture editors and curators, and the nominators this time included: Laura Beltrán Villamizar, photography editor, educator and founder of Native Agency; Daniella Zalcman, photographer; and Ruth Eichhorn, freelance photo editor and curator. The final selection was made by Denise Camargo, photographer, professor, researcher, and cultural project manager; Romina Resuche, curator and journalist; and Gihan Tubbeh, photographer.

