Published on 25 April 2018

Shortlist announced for the 2018 PHM Grant

Written by Diane Smyth

From Saints © Panos Kefalos

The 35-strong shortlist for this year's PHM Grant is out, featuring image-makers such as Vasantha Yogananthan, Giulio Di Sturco, Colin Pantall, Bieke Depoorter, Poulomi Basu, and Panos Kefalos

Running since 2013, the PHM Grant has a reputation for finding interesting new photographers such as Max Pinckers, Tomas van Houtryve, and Salvatore Vitale. Now the 35-strong shortlist for the 2018 has been announced, with the winners due to be announced on 08 May and four prizes up for grabs – a first, second and third in the main award, plus a New Generation Prize. Each winner gets a cash prize plus a publication on World Press Photo’s Witness, a projection at Cortona On The Move and at Just Another Photo Festival, and promotion via PHmuseum.

The jury handing out the awards is made up of photography specialists – Genevieve Fussell, senior photo editor at The New Yorker; Roger Ballen, photographer and artist; Emilia Van Lynden, artistic director of Unseen; and Monica Allende, independent photo editor and cultural producer. The jury is able to give Honourable Mentions, up to six in the main prize, and up to three in the New Generation Prize.

The PHM Grant also includes another award – the Cortona on the Move prize, which is awarded by COTM artistic director Arianna Rinaldo, and which gives the winner a solo show at the event. The nominated photographers in this category are Bieke Depoorter, Tomaso Clavarino, Alvaro Deprit, Harris Mizrahi, Antone Dolezal, Andrea and Magda, Vladimir Vasilev, and Philip Cheung.

From A Myth Of Two Souls © Vasantha Yogananthan

From With all this darkness round me i feel less alone © Lucie Khahoutian

From Venezuela Blurred in despair © Fabiola Ferrero

From Underland © Tamara Merino Bloch

From The Uncanny Chapter IV © Leonard Pongo

From The Blood And The Rain © Yael Martínez

From The Appleseed Necklace © Alexey Shlyk

From The Alternatives © Matthew Swarts

From Terra vermelha © Tommaso Protti

From Slant © Aaron Schuman

From Perestrojka © Paolo Ciregia

From Part of Fortune and Part of Spirit © Antone Dolezal

From Overflow © Marvin Leuvrey

From Out-of-the-way © Elena Anosova

From Nsenene Republic © Michele Sibiloni

From NEOs © Ezio D’agostino

From Mt. Meru © Harit Srikhao

From Lithium, The Driving Force of The 21st Century © Matjaz Krivic

From L’autre rive © Emeric Lhuisset

From Inside Out © Harris Mizrahi

From I Love You, I’m Leaving © Matt Eich

From Garden of Delight © Nick Hannes

From Labyrinth © Farshid Tighehsaz

From Eternal © Grzegorz Wełnicki

From Deceitful reverence © Igor Pisuk

From Confiteor (I confess) © Tomaso Clavarino

From Chasing Winter © Katie Orlinsky

From Charlie surfs on Lotus Flowers © Simone Sapienza

From Centralia © Poulomi Basu

From As It May Be © Bieke Depoorter

From All Quiet on the home front © Colin Pantall

From Aerotropolis, the way we will live next © Giulio Di Sturco

From A New Silk Road © Davide Monteleone

From Wood Grain Lick © Dylan Hausthor

