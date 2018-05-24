1854 Media has been shortlisted for three 2018 PPA Awards

The shortlist has just been revealed for this year’s Professional Publishers’ Association (PPA)’s Publishers Awards, with 1854 Media being nominated for three of the most hotly contested awards.

1854 Media has been shortlisted for three PPA Awards, including Publishing Innovator of the Year, for which Pax Zoega, Head of Agency at Studio 1854, has been shortlisted. Our visual content agency, Studio 1854, has also been shortlisted for The PPA Great Leap Forward Award, and 1854 Media owned British Journal of Photography has been shortlisted for Consumer Media Brand of the Year.

Within our categories are a number of prestigious names; Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief at Vogue, and GLAMOUR Beauty Club, both part of The Condé Nast Publications, have been shortlisted in The PPA Great Leap Forward Award category. Up against us in the Consumer Media Brand of the Year category are Radio Times and BBC Gardeners’ World, along with Women’s Health and The Economist.

“With nearly 400 entries from more than 70 different companies, just to get onto the PPA Awards shortlist is a major achievement in itself,” says Barry McIlheney, CEO of PPA. In the last two years, 1854 Media has scooped three prizes in the annual awards. In 2016, the British Journal of Photography was named as the “unstoppable winner” when receiving the award for Consumer Media Brand of the Year, the “most prestigious and competitive of the categories”. Meanwhile, our Portrait of Britain exhibition was commended as a “superb achievement”, and won Digital Innovation of the Year. In 2017, 1854 Media won the Publishing Innovator of the Year award, and our CEO, Marc Hartog, scooped the award independently in 2013. Needless to say, we have high hopes for this years’ awards ceremony, taking place on 27 June at Grosvenor House.

The announcement of the shortlist coincides with the start of the public offer round of our Crowdcube crowdfunding campaign. Following an incredibly successful 48-hour private offer period, we surpassed initial target amount of £400,000 within the first 24 hours and are now overfunding. The crowdfunding opportunity follows five consecutive record-breaking quarters, and will support our award-winning digital media business and rapidly growing visual content agency, Studio 1854.