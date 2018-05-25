Awards, Competitions, Documentary, Events, Exhibitions, Festivals, Fine Art, News, Photobooks, Photojournalism, Portrait, Projects, Uncategorized
Published on 25 May 2018

Fotobookfestival Kassel returns, with the Dummy Award and much more

written by Diane Smyth

MIGRATION AS AVANT-GARDE by Michael Danner (DE), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Anders Petersen, Susan Meiselas, Carlos Spottorno, and Mathieu Asselin plus a host of emerging photobook stars are among those on the programme for the 10th edition of the prestigious event

Established back in 2008, the Fotobookfestival Kassel was the first festival devoted to the photobook and, over the last ten years, has made a name as one of the most interesting on the calendar. Its tenth anniversary edition looks set to bear out this reputation from 31 May-03 June, with talks by celebrated photographers and photobook makers such as Anders Petersen, Susan Meiselas, Carlos Spottorno, Mathieu Asselin, Gerhard Steidl, JH Engström, and many more, and exhibitions by Dana Lixenberg, Daniel Gustav Cramer, and the designer Sybren Kuiper (SYB).

The exhibitions programme also includes two shows devoted to Kassel’s two well-regarded – the Dummy Award and the Photobook Award. In total 30 books have been selected for the Photobook Award by a prestigious panel: Laia Abril On Abortion; Mathieu Asselin Monsanto – A Photographic Investigation; Ludovic Balland American Readers at Home; Tim Carpenter Local Objects; Sanne de Wilde The Island of the Colorblind; Carolyn Drake Internat; Li Feng White Night; Stephen Gill Night Procession; Anne Golaz Corbeau; David Goldblatt Structures of Dominion and Democracy; Daniela Keiser Kairo; Stephan Keppel Flat Finish; Paul Kranzler and Andrew Phelps The Drake Equation; Sandrine Lopez Moshé; Alix Marie Bleu; Raymond Meeks, Adrianna Ault and Tim Carpenter dumbsaint 01: township & bremen grain; Susan Meiselas Mediations; Luis Molina-Pantin Testimonies of Corruption: A Visual Contribution to Venezuela’s Fraudulent Banking History; Nine Photographers Witness, Kashmir 1986-2016; Max Pinckers Margins of Excess; Roman Pyatkovka You wait; Laurence Rasti There Are No Homosexuals in Iran; Joachim Schmid Paris, November 2015; Titus Simoens For Brigitte; Andrea Stultiens Ebifananyi; Henk Wildschut Ville de Calais; Carmen Winant My Birth; and Christopher Wool Westtexaspsychosculpture.

Some 50 book prototypes have been selected for the Dummy Award, from which three winners will be selected for first, second and third place prizes (all fifty are shown in the images accompanying this article). The first prize winner will see their book produced and published by Kettler, Germany, the company behind Mathieu Asselin’s hit book Monsanto: A Photographic Investigation. The festival also includes a photobook workshop run by Akina Press’ Valentina Abenavoli and a reconstruction of the Café Lehmitz shot by Anders Petersen by the PhotoBoookMuseum.

The Fotobookfestival Kassel runs from 31 May-03 June in Kassel, Germany.  One-day pass costs €10 and a three-day pass €18, the evening events are free 2018.fotobookfestival.org

Apples for Sale by Rebecca Sampson (DE), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

WATER TANKS IN MATHARE SLUM by Filippo Romano (IT), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

WARAGI by Florian Genz (DE), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Walter by Daniel Vogl (D), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Ways of Understanding, Voodoo/Vodun (2018) by Muriel Schouten (NL), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Tobacco by Rocco Rorandelli (IT), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Time and Again by Bianca Salvo (IT), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Te Ahi Kā – The Fires of Occupation by Martin Toft (DK), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Subterraneos by Enrique Escandell (ES), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Smoke by Theo Elias (SE), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Simplex by Ksenia Sidorova (RUS), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

sensor by Holger Krischke, Thomas Haubner and students of University of Fine Arts Münster (DE), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

SCVM by Agata Kalinowska (PL), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Ruota by Alessandra Carosi (IT), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Hiroshima Graph – Rabbits abandon their children by Yoshikatsu Fujii (JP), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Püppi arrived by Monika Hanfland (DE), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Nothing Happened by Celine Croze (FR), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Night People by Johann Süßebecker & Fabian Melchers (DE), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

My Friends Got Famous by Martin Lamberty (D), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Modern Photography by Taufiqur Rahman Anik (BD), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

M.M. by Julia Mejnertsen, one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Mis 15 by Paula de Abrantes (ARG), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Mansilla by Verónica Losantos (SP), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

LETTER BOX by Kevin Kunstadt (USA), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Kumkuat by Özgür Atlagan & Zeynep Kayan (TR), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

INDEX G by Piergiorgio Casotti, Emanuele Brutti (IT), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Hornless Heritage by Nikita Teryoshin (RU), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

High Culture by Marta Wódz (PL), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Help Desk – Random Acts of Administration by Ole Witt (DE), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Hello by Koji Kitagawa (JP), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Hayati by Karim El Maktafi (IT/MA), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Forain, Kaffers en Boerin by Siska Vandecasteele (BE), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

First Seen by Nicolas Delaroche (FR/CH), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Federal Triangle by Mike Osborne (US), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Ferox the Forgotten Archives 1976 -2010 by Nicolas Polli (CH), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Familie werden by Rie Yamada (JP), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Elephant and Castle by Jiye Kim (KR), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

(EST/USA) E.S.E. by Terttu Uibopuu, one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Dust & Scratches by Youval Hai (ISR), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

DOM (Document Object Model) by Julia Borissova (RU), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

DISAPPEARANCE by Tomasz Laczny (PL), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Delta by Oguz Karakütük (TR), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Daffodil by Bahadir Aksan (TR), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Czarna Madonna by Jagoda Wisniewska (PL), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

The Eye of the Cyclops by Ann Massal (FR), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Cornutopia by Jan Richard Heinicke (DE), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Hereafter by Federico Clavarino (IT), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Chiméra by Vladimíra Kotra (CZ), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Born of the Purest Parents by Tamsin Green (UK), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Archiv Alto Adige by Lucie Marsmann (DE), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

Aporia by Andrew Waits (USA), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

A Landslide by Yulia Tikhomirova (RU-IT), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

26 ft 8 inches by TJ Proechel (US), one of the shortlisted titles in the Fotobookfestival Kassel Dummy Award

