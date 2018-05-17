Luke Willis Thompson wins the Deutsche Börse

Luke Willis Thompson, autoportrait, 2017. Installation view, The Photographers' Gallery 2018. Courtesy of the artist, photo Kate Elliott

The New Zealand artist scoops the prestigious award with a filmic portrait of Diamond Reynolds - an American woman whose partner was shot dead by a police officer at a traffic-stop

In July 2016, Diamond Reynolds’ partner was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic-stop in Minnesota. Reynolds used Facebook Live to broadcast the moments after the shooting, creating a video that became widely circulated, amassing over six million views, and which was also played to a jury as evidence in June 2017 – in a court case which saw the officer acquitted of all charges.

In November 2016, Thompson invited Reynolds to collaborate on a project that would portray her in a different way to the original, publicly-consumed image. The resulting 35mm film, autoportrait, shows Reynolds apparently deep in thought and seemingly unaware of the camera, and is presented as a large-scale installation without a soundtrack. First exhibited in London’s Chisenhale Gallery in 2017, it’s been picked out of the winner of the £30,000 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2018, over work by three other shortlisted artists – Mathieu Asselin, Rafal Milach, and Batia Suter.

The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize rewards a living photographer of any nationality for a specific body of work exhibited or published in Europe in the preceding year. The jury this year comprised: Anne-Marie Beckmann, director, Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation; Duncan Forbes, curator and visiting research Fellow at Westminster University; Gordon MacDonald, artist, curator and editor; and Penelope Umbrico, artist. Brett Rogers, director of The Photographers’ Gallery, was the non-voting chair.

“We congratulate the winner of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation prize 2018, Luke Willis Thompson,” says Beckmann. “His silent filmic study autoportrait is a significant contribution to contemporary photography, reflecting on the most relevant issue of self-representation and the ownership of image in todays’ complex media world.”