Published on 10 May 2018

Palm Photo Prize at London’s House of Vans

written by Diane Smyth

© Caroline Goessling

Featuring one shot per photographer, the show includes work by emerging image-makers from all over the world

Work by 120 young photographers from around the world is on show in London’s House of Vans from 10 May – 03 June. Selected from an open call for the Palm Photo Prize, the show features one image per photographer and, say the organisers, “places an emphasis on raw, engaging work”.

The winners will be announced online on 04 June, having been picked out by a judging panel comprising: Karen McQuaid, senior curator at The Photographers Gallery; Joshua Coon, director, content marketing & production at Kodak; Jack Harries, editor at The Heavy Collective; and Andrea Aurland, editor in chief at Huck Magazine.

Palm Studios is a London-based publisher focusing on photography, founded in 2015 by photographer, editor and curator Lola Paprocka. Palm showcases photographers’ work through creative projects, online features, exhibitions, events and book launches.

https://palmstudios.co.uk/palm-photo-prize/

© Yingda Xu

© Xavier Encinas

© William Cox

© Will Creswick

© Vicente Manssur

© Sam Hutchinson

© Raul Baez

© Piotr Karpinski

© Lucas Benjamin

© Kamila Lozinska

© Karim El Maktafi

© Kal Lawrence

© Juan Giraldo

© Joshua Valageorgiou

© Joe Reddy

© Jesse Gouveia

© Jack Orton

© Henry Butterworth

© Harriet Broom

© George Staniland

© George Etheredge

©Daniel Dorsa

© Cydney Corbitt

© André Baumecker

© Amy Spires

© Alina Trifan

© Adriaan Louw

© Adam Wikoszarski

 

