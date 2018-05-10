Palm Photo Prize at London’s House of Vans

© Caroline Goessling

Featuring one shot per photographer, the show includes work by emerging image-makers from all over the world

Work by 120 young photographers from around the world is on show in London’s House of Vans from 10 May – 03 June. Selected from an open call for the Palm Photo Prize, the show features one image per photographer and, say the organisers, “places an emphasis on raw, engaging work”.

The winners will be announced online on 04 June, having been picked out by a judging panel comprising: Karen McQuaid, senior curator at The Photographers Gallery; Joshua Coon, director, content marketing & production at Kodak; Jack Harries, editor at The Heavy Collective; and Andrea Aurland, editor in chief at Huck Magazine.

Palm Studios is a London-based publisher focusing on photography, founded in 2015 by photographer, editor and curator Lola Paprocka. Palm showcases photographers’ work through creative projects, online features, exhibitions, events and book launches.

https://palmstudios.co.uk/palm-photo-prize/