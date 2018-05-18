Photo London: A Sneak Peak

Photo London, a four-day event encapsulating London’s creative and international spirit, kicked off yesterday at Somerset House, with British Journal of Photography as its media partner

Taking place between 17 and 20th May at Somerset House, Photo London has become a popular fixture in London’s cultural calendar. For its fourth edition, the fair will exhibit more than 100 of the world’s leading galleries, along with a series of talks and discussions with photographers and curators. British Journal of Photography will be present across this exciting celebratory weekend as Photo London’s media partners!

This year brings a number of new aspects to the fair; the Discovery section has been expanded, increasing the presence of emerging galleries and artists, and the programme of satellite events is bigger than ever. Every corner of London is playing host to some of the world’s most vibrant photographers and institutions.

Among these satellite events are Hauser & Wirth’s exhibition devoted to August Sander, featuring 40 rare large-scale photographs, which have come directly from The August Sander Family Collection. Plus, Foam Talent returns to London’s Beaconsfield Gallery with an exhibition of forward-thinking photographers under the age of 35, an exhibition which will then travel to Amsterdam, New York and Frankfurt. And Whitechapel Gallery presents Killed Negatives: Unseen Images of 1930s America, showing once-suppressed images of the Great Depression.

Our Ones To Watch exhibition will be exhibiting across the weekend as part of Peckham 24, which is devoted to contemporary photography. Launching on Friday night at Copeland Gallery, Ones To Watch is among a series of events initiated as part of Futures, a network dedicated to emerging photography talent. BJP will be presenting work by five of the artists featured in our latest annual talent issue.

At Somerset House itself is the diverse public exhibitions programme, supported by the Luma Foundation and Arts Council England, which includes an installation by the London-born stage designer Es Devlin, who has worked with Beyonce, Kanye West, U2 and Adele. There will also be an exhibition exploring the legacy of British pioneer William Henry Fox Talbot, and this year’s Master of Photography, Edward Burtynsky, will preview his ongoing project Anthropocene, the proposed name for our current geological age, in which human activity has had a profound and still ultimately unknown impact.

Throughout the fair, the public talks programme brings together established photographers and critics for those wanting to learn more about the medium; join Esther Teichmann and David Campany as they discuss Teichmann’s large-scale photographic and filmic works examining ideas of loss, grief and desire, and learn about the future of photography in a panel discussion with Milo Keller, Lorenzo Vitturi and Alix Marie, chaired by Lucy Soutter. Publishers will also host a number of book signings, including one with John Myers’ and his new book of largely undiscovered portraits, and the winners will be announced for several awards, including the MACK First Book Award.

Start your photography collection with our first free e-guide, The Beginner's Guide to Collecting Photography, or simply browse the huge and varied display of art on show across London

Photo London is on now at Somerset House, 17-20 May 2018