Competitions, Documentary, Events, Exhibitions, Fairs, Fine Art, Photo London, Photo London 2018, Portrait, Projects
Published on 15 May 2018

Photo London: Foam Talent

Written by Marigold Warner

Mide from the series NGL 2015 © Namsa Leuba

20 forward-thinking photographers under the age of 35 have been picked out by the Foam Fotografiemuseum for an exhibition that opens in London on 16 May then travels to Amsterdam, New York, and Frankfurt

Foam Talent returns to London, with an exhibition of forward-thinking photographers under the age of 35 including Alinka Echeverria (UK/Mexico), Weronika Gęsicka (Poland), Namsa Leuba (Switzerland/Guinea), Erik Madigan Heck (USA), Viacheslav Poliakov (Ukraine), Harit Srikhao (Thailand), Vasantha Yogananthan (France), Quentin Lacombe (France), Wang Nan (China), and David de Beyter (France).

This year 1790 artists responded to Foam Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam’s annual talent call, and the 20 selected photographers were picked out for their experimental approaches to the medium. The new generation of artists explore a variety of subjects, says Foam, including several photographers openly denouncing the totalitarian regimes of their countries.

Other work includes comments on the internet’s role in feeding a collective fear of terrorism, and questions of personal identity. The exhibition opens at Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall on 16 May, after which it will travel to Amsterdam, New York, and Frankfurt.

Foam Talent runs from 16 May – 10 June at Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall, London https://www.foam.org/museum/programme/foam-talent-london Foam Talent is a Photo London satellite event https://photolondon.org/public-programme/satellite-events/

Damien from the series NGL 2015 © Namsa Leuba

Lovebird 2016 From the series A Myth of Two Souls 2013 © Vasantha Yogananthan

From the series Kawakubo Interpreter of Dreams 2017 © Erik Madigan Heck

From the series Event Horizon 2015 2017 © Quentin Lacombe

Untitled 13 2015 from the series Traces 2015-2017 © Weronika Gesicka

From the series Lviv Gods Will 2017 © Viacheslav Poliakov

From the series Fluorite 2014 2017 © Wang Nan

Auto Sculpture, 2015 from the series Big Bangers 2014-2017 © David de Beyter

