Photo London: Foam Talent

Mide from the series NGL 2015 © Namsa Leuba

20 forward-thinking photographers under the age of 35 have been picked out by the Foam Fotografiemuseum for an exhibition that opens in London on 16 May then travels to Amsterdam, New York, and Frankfurt

Foam Talent returns to London, with an exhibition of forward-thinking photographers under the age of 35 including Alinka Echeverria (UK/Mexico), Weronika Gęsicka (Poland), Namsa Leuba (Switzerland/Guinea), Erik Madigan Heck (USA), Viacheslav Poliakov (Ukraine), Harit Srikhao (Thailand), Vasantha Yogananthan (France), Quentin Lacombe (France), Wang Nan (China), and David de Beyter (France).

This year 1790 artists responded to Foam Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam’s annual talent call, and the 20 selected photographers were picked out for their experimental approaches to the medium. The new generation of artists explore a variety of subjects, says Foam, including several photographers openly denouncing the totalitarian regimes of their countries.

Other work includes comments on the internet’s role in feeding a collective fear of terrorism, and questions of personal identity. The exhibition opens at Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall on 16 May, after which it will travel to Amsterdam, New York, and Frankfurt.

Foam Talent runs from 16 May – 10 June at Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall, London https://www.foam.org/museum/programme/foam-talent-london Foam Talent is a Photo London satellite event https://photolondon.org/public-programme/satellite-events/