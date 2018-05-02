Roll up! Photo Meet returns from 08-09 June

Martin Luther King Day Parade, Los Angeles, California, 18 January 2016 © George Georgiou

“It’s easy to build contacts when you hang out for a couple of days with editors and publishers," says Mimi Mollica, who's organised the fifth Photo Meet event for 08-09 June

“It is an opportunity to meet people in the industry in a relaxed and enjoyable setting,” says Mimi Mollica, photographer and founder of Offspring Photomeet. “It’s easy to build contacts when you hang out for a couple of days with editors and publishers who share the same passion as you.”

Offspring Photomeet will return to Space Studios in Hackney in June for its 5th annual portfolio review, offering one-on-one reviews with experts from Tate Modern, British Journal of Photography, The Guardian and more.

Participants will be able to discuss their portfolio and ideas in four 20 minute slots a day with their chosen experts, with the chance of winning the Best Portfolio Award. Prizes include an exhibition at The Print Space in Shoreditch, as well as a feature on their work in the Royal Photographic Society’s printed journal.

The weekend also includes lunchtime and evening talks, including presentations by Em Cole and Alma Haser on their artistic and commercial practice, Tamsin Green on her new handmade book Born out of the Purest Parents, and a joint presentation by George Georgiou and Vanessa Winship on their collaborative work in the USA.

Offspring Photomeet will take place on 8-9 June, priced at £160 for one day or £240 for both https://photomeet.org/