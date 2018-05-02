Exhibitions, Fine Art, News, Uncategorized
Published on 2 May 2018

Tate Modern traces the development of photography and abstract art

Written by Marigold Warner

Radio Station Tower, 1929 by Aleksandr Rodchenko. Jack Kirkland Collection, Nottingham

The largest show of its kind to date, Shape of Light: 100 Years of Photography and Abstract Art will include works by Alvin Langdon Coburn and Jackson Pollock, Floris Nessus and Bridget Riley as well as contemporary image-makers such as Tony Cairns, Maya Rochat and Daisuke Yokota

Tate Modern’s show Shape of Light: 100 Years of Photography and Abstract Art includes over 300 works by more than 100 artists, making it the first exhibition of this scale to trace abstract art and photography’s parallel development.

On show from 2 May to 15 October, the exhibition spans from early experiments of the 1900s to digital innovations of the present day, examining how photographers through the years have responded to the emerging field of abstract art. It places pioneering work such as Alvin Langdon Coburn’s Vortographs (1917) and Imogen Cunningham’s Triangles (1928) alongside iconic paintings and sculptures by the likes of George Braque and Jackson Pollock.

Proun in Material (Proun 83), 1924 by El Lissitzky © Imogen Cunningham Trust. All rights reserved

K VII , 1922 by László Moholy-Nagy

Rooms dedicated to Op Art and Kinetic Art of the 1960s study the connection between innovations in photography and new techniques in fine-art, displaying Bridget Riley’s paintings alongside photographs by contemporaries Floris Neussus and Gottfried Jaeger. Pieces from the minimal and conceptual art of the 1970s and 80s are followed by the contemporary work of Antony Cairns, Maya Rochat, and Daisuke Yokota, exploring photography and abstraction today.

Shape of Light also acknowledges MoMA’s 1960 exhibition, The Sense of Abstraction, with installation photographs of the landmark show plus pieces from the original exhibition. And it includes work by Edward Weston, Aaron Siskind, and a series by Man Ray which has not been exhibited since the MoMA show 58 years ago.

Shape of Light: 100 Years of Photography and Abstract Art is on show at Tate Modern from 02 May-15 October www.tate.org.uk/visit/tate-modern

Photogram c.1925 by Laszlo Moholy-Nagy. Jack Kirkland Collection, Nottingham

Triangles, 1928, printed 1947-60 © Imogen Cunningham

Luminogram II, 1952 by Otto Steinert © Estate Otto Steinert, Museum Folkwang, Essen

Untitled, 1952 by Guy Bourdin © The Guy Bourdin Estate

ZEPES, 1986 © James Welling. Courtesy the artist and David Zwirner, New York/London/Hong Kong and Maureen Paley, London

Workshop c.1914-5 by Wyndham Lewis © Wyndham Lewis and the estate of Mrs G A Wyndham Lewis by kind permission of the Wyndham Lewis Memorial Trust (a registered charity)

K VII , 1922 by László Moholy-Nagy

Number 23, 1948 by Jackson Pollock © ARS, NY and DACS, London 2017

Jazzmen, 1961 by Jacques Mahé de la Villeglé © Jacques Mahé de la Villeglé

Share651
Pin5
Reddit
WhatsApp
Shares 663