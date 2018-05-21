Five women star in Work in Process

Rhodanthemum, 2018 © Alma Haser. Courtesy of The Photographers’ Gallery and the artist

Julie Cockburn, Jessa Fairbrother, Almas Haser, Felicity Hammond, and Liz Nielsen are brought together in a group show at The Photographers' Gallery's Print Sales Gallery

Work in Process is a new exhibition at The Print Sales Gallery, championing the work of five female contemporary artists who use alternative processes in their photography.

According to Gemma Barnett, curator of the show, the initial idea was to look at artists who approach photographs as “three-dimensional objects”. She also wanted to focus on women and their approach to photography, which in turn “gave a much more personal feeling” to the exhibition.

Julie Cockburn’s “self-reflective work” re-invents vintage photographs using embroidery and collage to add bold geometric patterns and gestural scrawls. Jessa Fairbrother, meanwhile, tackles “brave issues that relate to her femininity” in a series where she intricately pierces the surface of silver gelatin prints using needles.

Joining them are Alma Haser, Felicity Hammond and Liz Nielsen; Barnett adds that the exhibition is a “great opportunity to reflect what women are driving into what is a traditionally male-driven practice”.

Work in Process will run in the Print Sales Gallery, in The Photographers’ Gallery, until 09 June https://thephotographersgallery.org.uk/print-sales