New Artists at Brooklyn’s Red Hook Labs

© Luis Alberto Rodriguez (Germany)

Chris Smith (South Africa), Kovi Konowiecki (US), and Hugo Scott (UK) are among 25 artists picked out for the Labs New Artists exhibition by a world-class jury

Launched last year, Labs New Artists is a exhibition of up-and-coming artists at the prestigious not-for-profit gallery, which has spaces in Brooklyn and in Los Angeles. The photographers picked out aren’t represented by galleries or agencies, and are selected by a global jury of experts; this year, each juror has agreed to mentor an artist for the year following the show.

The 25 artists in the show this year are: Antone Dolezal, US; Eli Durst, US; Peyton Fulford, US; Matthew Genitempo, US; Rudi Geyser, South Africa; Li Hui, China; Andrew Jacobs, US; Brendan George Ko, Canada; Kovi Konowiecki, US; Maria Lokke, US; Daniel Jack Lyons, US; Pat Martin, US; Chase Middleton, Australia; Tyler Mitchell, US; Diego Moreno, Mexico; John Francis Peters, US; Luis Alberto Rodriguez, Germany; Scandebergs, UK; Marcus Schäfer, UK; Hugo Scott, UK; Christopher Smith, South Africa; Renate Ariadne Van Der Togt, UK; Drew Vickers, US; Juyan Wang, UK; and Logan White, US.

The jurors this year included: Azu Nwagbogu, director of African Artists’ Foundation and Lagos Photo Festival; Camilla Lowther, founder and director of CLM agency; Michael Famighetti, editor of Aperture magazine; Ashleigh Kane, arts & culture editor of Dazed; Alessia Glaviano, senior photo editor of Vogue Italia and L’Uomo Vogue; Chris McGuigan, founder and director of Mini Title agency; Siobhan Bohnacker, senior photo editor of The New Yorker; Elizabeth Renstrom, senior photo editor of VICE; David Strettell, founder and director of Dashwood Books; and Jimmy Moffat, founder of Red Hook Labs, co-founder of Art+Commerce and co-chair, SVA MPS Fashion Photography Program.

Red Hook Labs is a public-benefit corporation located in Red Hook, Brooklyn and Downtown Los Angeles, dedicated to establishing creative communities and self-sustaining businesses in developing areas. Labs Gallery aims to support merging artists through its exhibition and print sales programme, and all Labs profits go to its 501(c)3, Red Hook Labs Education and Jobs Initiative.

Labs New Artists is on show until 24 June at Red Hook Labs, 133-135 Imlay Street Brooklyn, New York 11231 https://redhooklabs.com/