Portrait(s) festival on show in Vichy

“Portrait(s) forges new links by reducing geographic or time boundaries,” writes Dupêchez. “The young people in a French suburb, as seen through Denis Dailleux’s delicate black-and-white prism, can rebound from the same 1980s that saw anonymous Chinese snap-shooters discover the practice of mass public photography and immortalise a period whose record collector Thomas Sauvin has saved.”

Nelli Palomäki is showing images from Shared, the series of double-portraits of siblings previously featured on bjp-online; Justine Tjallinks is showing an exhibition titled The Beauty is Always Strange, showing the kind of off-beat portraits and subjects that made her one of BJP‘s Ones to Watch in 2017.

Italian photographer Mattia Zoppellaro is showing Appleby, a series of images shot in the UK horsefair of the same name, which attracts Scottish and Irish Travellers, and English and Welsh gypsies. Mark Seliger’s Thirty Years of Photography, meanwhile, is a retrospective of work by the photographer famous for his work for Conde Nast titles GQ, Vanity Fair, and Vogue.

Gilles Coulon is showing work made on a residency in Vichy, in which he photographed foreigners hosted in the city by local families, while Karma Milopp – a duo made up of Carla Talopp and Thomas Millett – is showcasing portraits of families in Vichy, made in a pop up mobile studio.