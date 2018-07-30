Fractured Stories: Meet the eight finalists

© Rhiannon Adam

An exclusive British Journal of Photography commission gives one photographer the opportunity to capture the untold stories surrounding fracking in the UK

The final shortlist for Fractured Stories has been decided. For this exclusive British Journal of Photography commission, supported by Ecotricity, one photographer will undertake a six week project exploring fracking across the UK.

Fracking has long been a major issue throughout the US. Although the UK has large shale gas reserves, not a single well has been fracked since a ban on the process was lifted in 2013. However, this year has seen renewed efforts by the government to encourage the development of drill test sites throughout England. On 24 July 2018 the shale gas firm Cuadrilla was given the go ahead by the UK government to begin fracking at a well in Lancashire, propelling the subject back into the spotlight.

Over the six week project period, from mid-August to the end of September 2018, the competition winner will have the opportunity to develop their own creative approach to exploring this pressing issue. Looking beyond the headlines, the resulting body of work should approach the subject from a new perspective.

The judging panel – comprising Agata Bar, editorial director of NOOR Photo Agency; Izabela Radwanska Zhang, assistant editor of British Journal of Photography; and Dale Vince, OBE, founder of Ecotricity – will now deliberate over which photographer should be selected for the commission.



Look out for an announcement of the winner, to be published on BJP’s website, in late-August.



Below, we present the final shortlist.

Néha Hirve

Jack Latham

Rhiannon Adam

Sophie Gerrard

Sadie Catt

Tadas Kazakevičius

Miguel Proença

Toby Smith

Fractured Stories is a British Journal of Photography commission made possible with the generous support of Ecotricity. Please click here for more information on sponsored content funding at British Journal of Photography.